Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Vicinity MediaDentsuKaya 959Tractor OutdoorBizcommunity.comTopco MediaIMC ConferenceBrandFusionDigital School of MarketingShowmaxPrimedia BroadcastingOliverDMASAJoe Public UnitedRand ShowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • Account/Operations Manager Johannesburg
  • FIT Travel/Tour Consultant Cape Town
  • HR Manager Cape Town
  • Senior Divisional Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • Event Manager Johannesburg
  • Sound Technician Pretoria
  • Function and Events Specialist Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Napsta Collective to host The Next Chapter

    26 May 2022
    Napsta Collective have organised a seminar, The Next Chapter, which hopes to provide some questions that the pandemic has left everyone with.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    It goes without saying that the most FAQ amongst creatives is, what does the future look like and most importantly what’s next?

    The Next Chapter first took place in Cape Town, with the second edition being hosted in Johannesburg in the first week of June.

    Africa. Relevant or relegated? Find out at this year's Nedbank IMC 2022
    Africa. Relevant or relegated? Find out at this year's Nedbank IMC 2022

    Issued by IMC Conference 1 day ago


    “This is a seminar for creatives by creatives. As a creative entrepreneur myself who has walked the journey and experienced the challenges faced by most creatives, like money mismanagement, lack of business acumen, lack of access to funding, depression, and toxic work environments, I know how important an event like this is, and how it’s going to make a difference in the lives of so many young Creatives. Initiatives like these are much needed, especially after what a lot of Creatives have endured during the pandemic” said Napoleon ‘Napsta’ Masinga, founder of Napsta Collective.

    The Next Chapter aims to give creative entrepreneurs access to speakers and equip them with practical business tools through panel discussions and highly informative and interactive breakaway sessions. Added to that, creatives can also enjoy some fun, live DJs, entertainment during the breakaway networking sessions, and exhibitions.
    The conference boasts 15 top local and international speakers and panellists who are subject matter experts and are respected in their fields.

    Small business gets good news after 2 years of Covid
    Small business gets good news after 2 years of Covid

    Issued by Rand Show 2 days ago


    Each speaker and panellist will get to speak on a topic under one of six pillars: Creativity and Innovation, Creative Leadership, Business In Creativity, Wellness and Addiction, Personal Branding and Funding.

    The seminar will be hosted annually and promises to be nothing short of a fun, engaging and highly impactful event where attendees will walk away with answers to questions, inspiration and motivation, fresh thinking, practical business tools and access to a network of mentors and like-minded peers.

    The seminar is set to happen on 4 June - venue to be announced. Tickets can be bought here at R250 for students, R500 for freelancers and R1,000 for small businesses.
    NextOptions

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz