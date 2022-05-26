Napsta Collective to host The Next Chapter

It goes without saying that the most FAQ amongst creatives is, what does the future look like and most importantly what’s next? The Next Chapter
first took place in Cape Town, with the second edition being hosted in Johannesburg in the first week of June.
“This is a seminar for creatives by creatives. As a creative entrepreneur myself who has walked the journey and experienced the challenges faced by most creatives, like money mismanagement, lack of business acumen, lack of access to funding, depression, and toxic work environments, I know how important an event like this is, and how it’s going to make a difference in the lives of so many young Creatives. Initiatives like these are much needed, especially after what a lot of Creatives have endured during the pandemic” said Napoleon ‘Napsta’ Masinga, founder of Napsta Collective.The Next Chapter
aims to give creative entrepreneurs access to speakers and equip them with practical business tools through panel discussions and highly informative and interactive breakaway sessions. Added to that, creatives can also enjoy some fun, live DJs, entertainment during the breakaway networking sessions, and exhibitions.
The conference boasts 15 top local and international speakers and panellists who are subject matter experts and are respected in their fields.
Each speaker and panellist will get to speak on a topic under one of six pillars: Creativity and Innovation, Creative Leadership, Business In Creativity, Wellness and Addiction, Personal Branding and Funding.
The seminar will be hosted annually and promises to be nothing short of a fun, engaging and highly impactful event where attendees will walk away with answers to questions, inspiration and motivation, fresh thinking, practical business tools and access to a network of mentors and like-minded peers.
The seminar is set to happen on 4 June - venue to be announced. Tickets can be bought here
at R250 for students, R500 for freelancers and R1,000 for small businesses.