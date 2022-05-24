Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

DMASAJoe Public UnitedRand ShowBMi ResearchSpark MediaRogerwilcoBateleur Brand PlanningMann MadeTractor OutdoorBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOliverWavemakerYehBaby DigitalClockworkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • FIT Travel/Tour Consultant Cape Town
  • Activation Assistant Johannesburg
  • HR Manager Cape Town
  • Senior Divisional Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • Event Manager Johannesburg
  • Sound Technician Pretoria
  • Function and Events Specialist Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Small business gets good news after 2 years of Covid

    24 May 2022
    Issued by: Rand Show
    The Rand Show - the feel-good show. As preparations are already underway for the Rand Show 2023, the management team communicates more feel-good news - a welcome respite from the bad news in the past two years - and encouraging news for the terribly hit events and exhibition sector.
    Gauteng Premier, David Makhura at the opening of the Rand Show Soweto Day 2022
    Gauteng Premier, David Makhura at the opening of the Rand Show Soweto Day 2022
    		Daisy Moleko, owner of Rabelicious
    Daisy Moleko, owner of Rabelicious

    "Not only did we see visitors and exhibitors from other provinces – particularly the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Durban – we managed to attract exhibitors and a few visitors from Egypt, Lesotho, and even South Korea. The Rand Show is really proud of its ability to bring together exhibitors and visitors from across the continent and world," says Didi Okoro, head of Commercial of the Rand Show.

    "Those exhibitors also enjoyed a rewarding experience, as the Rand Show prides itself in being a successful breeding ground for small businesses. This year, David Makhuru, premier of Gauteng, attended the show to reinforce his support of small, medium, and micro-businesses.

    "His visit was life-changing for Daisy Moleko, the owner of Rabelicious. Daisy is a rabbit farmer who started her business without any support 21 years ago. Using her knowledge and experience, Daisy has released a rabbit cookbook and came to the show to promote her book and products.

    "The premier spotted Daisy at the show and was so impressed with her unique business that she started out of her own pocket and managed to grow against all the odds, that he committed to assisting Daisy with renovating and developing her farm.

    "The premier's office has since contacted Daisy to set the plans in motion. It's just another fantastic story coming from the Rand show over its century-long existence.

    "Another positive is that with beefed up security to protect visitors. This year, we had zero visitor incidences, car theft or break-ins," concludes Didi Okoro.

    NextOptions
    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.
    Read more: Rand Show, Didi Okoro

    Related

    Rand Show announces rebrand, launches brand partnership opportunities
    Rand ShowRand Show announces rebrand, launches brand partnership opportunities26 Nov 2021
    Rand Show Spring Edition in Fourways
    Rand ShowRand Show Spring Edition in Fourways23 Aug 2021
    Introducing the Rand Show Spring Edition
    Rand ShowIntroducing the Rand Show Spring Edition5 Aug 2021
    The Life Esidimeni online memorial and advocacy project includes the personal stories of 20 families who lost loved ones
    Life Esidimeni inquest will determine if health officials could be criminally convicted20 Jul 2021
    Didi Okoro has been appointed as the new sales manager for the Rand Show. Image supplied.
    #Newsmaker: Rand Show appoints Didi Okoro as its new sales manager4 Oct 2019
    Precision driving experience for petrolheads
    Precision driving experience for petrolheads10 Apr 2017
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz