Leading women on stage at SingularityU Online Summit 2020

Programme finalised for much anticipated multi-national summit
Women will take centre stage at the fourth annual SingularityU Summit taking place online on 14 and 15 October 2020. Over 100 speakers from five different continents will present keynotes, host discussions and run workshops spanning across a variety of topics. The top women in various industries have been assembled to share their thought leadership and the latest insights to empower delegates.
Top, left to right: Tilly Lockey, Dr Divya Chander, Anu Singh. Bottom, left to right: Laila Pawlak, Mimi Nicklin
The five key themes at the summit that are designed to help future proof Africa are exponential technologies, global grand challenges, leadership and entrepreneurship, digital marketing and SMEs (small and medium enterprises). The final programme can be viewed here.
Petra Rees’s talk titles “How to raise geniuses'' will demystify 3D printing and its applications. British amputee Tilly Lockey, known for her two robotic arms will discuss how your mindset and positive attitude is everything when it comes to being resilient and overcoming adversity, with Adam Pantanowitz and Godfrey Nazareth. Dr Divya Chander will share new insights into brain- machine interfaces.
A panel discussion between Anu Singh, Dr Michele Ruiters and Hilda Liswani will address diversity in the workplace. Trends that have affected gender lines when it comes to Covid-19 in the SME sector and entrepreneurs will be discussed by Jean Chawapiwa and Edith Maphisa.
SingularityU Nordic MD Laila Pawlak will discuss what is needed in the future in terms of robotic cloud infrastructure to handle a world of robots with Silas Adekunle. Renowned tech entrepreneur Paola Santana, founder of Matternet, a drone delivery company and now Social Glass, will present her unique approach to reinventing the way governments procure using AI and exponential technologies. American Molly Pyle’s talk will address the topic of “Working from Home or Remotely 3.0.”
Several presentations will address current circumstances amidst the global pandemic. American Molly Pyle’s talk will address the topic of “Working from Home or Remotely 3.0”. LinkedIn’s top voice in tech Cathy Hackl will explain the metaverse where synthetic humans are customers. Addressing the changes that are needed in leadership today, regenerative leadership specialist Mimi Nicklin will share how empathy can aid in growing a business.
Several workshops have also been lined up:
Instagram for storytellers and reels for SMEs - hosted by Elizma Nolte (Facebook)
Digital currencies – Tanya Knowles
Moonshot thinking - by Lisa Andrews and Christina Gerakiteys
Getting off the grid, whichever plain you’re on - by Adriana Marais
Artificial intelligence bias – by Alix Rubsaam
Facebook Discovery commerce - Hosted by Elizma Nolte (Facebook)
Mindfulness and meditation – Jos Dirkx
“We recognise the significant contribution that women make to the global economy,” said Mic Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa. “We can't wait to share the latest insights and knowledge from these remarkable minds,” added Shayne Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.
Now in its fourth year, the 2020 event will take place in a custom built online environment. The presentation format has been revised for the 2020 summit, with shorter talks making way for deeper engagement online with less screen fatigue and a greater variety of topics to be covered. The summit will also feature an online expo area, where delegates can engage with the latest products and developments from exhibitors and make business happen.
The SingularityU South Africa Summit 2020 will be hosted in collaboration with The Development Bank of Southern Africa, global partner Deloitte and strategic partner MTN. To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to book, visit https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/.
Ticket prices:
Early Bird: R5,000 incl. VAT Book before 8 September 2020 and save R5,000 off your ticket. Early Adopter: R6,250 incl. VAT Book before 24 September 2020 and save R3,750 off your ticket Standard Ticket: R8,000 incl. VAT Book before 2 October 2020 and save R2,000 off your ticket price Late Mover Ticket: R10,000 incl. VAT 13 October 2020 Registration closes 16 October 2020
We are a brand experience agency, strategically oriented, technically inspired, logistically defined and creatively driven to produce world-class brand experiences that inform and inspire our Client audiences.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.