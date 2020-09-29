Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Time for the next step in this virtual journey

29 Sep 2020
Issued by: Worx Group
Virtual events are no longer the 'new' normal - the time to adapt and shift into the virtual space has come and passed as the world has dealt with Covid-19 and all that it brought with it, delivering us into a time where virtual, or at least hybrid, is now our normal. It's a part of our lives as event organisers and marketers, and the passport to a whole new service offering for our clients. It's an exciting time!

Just last week, South Africa ushered in Level 1 of our national lockdown - a source of great celebration in our industry as it sees the early beginnings of the return of in-person events and what we, in our 16th year of business in the events industry, used to see as normal. We can’t wait to get back in a venue either, but we think it also provides the opportunity to discuss the advent of yet another new normal as we inch closer to a post-Covid phase and begin to lift our heads to look at what the future may hold.

Worx Group is proud to have spent a large part of the last five months delivering a range of virtual events for a series of clients who were quick, brave and passionate about embracing ways to stay in front of their clients, staff and the greater public. These clients saw that it’s always important to embrace the challenge, and joined us as we stepped onto the ‘green screen’ and began our journey of striving to be the best virtual events business we could be and, in turn, help our clients and partners to be the best they could be in this time, too.

Here’s a sneak peek into the exciting things we’ve been up to:



It’s doubtful that there has ever been a time in human history that has seen as many educated, skilled and experienced people all simultaneously forced into learning a new skill, as worldwide we all learnt what digital could actually be. Sure, it was challenging (and at times frustrating), but think about what you can do now that you couldn’t do in March, and most of us are doing it from home, too. It’s been a defining moment in global business, and it has certainly been one for Worx Group.

In our opinion, virtual is not going away. Too many have now seen its value. Now, the next step is to grab the opportunity to plug this value into in-person events as we all rush out to see each other again. The future looks bright and at Worx Group, we’re excited to continue to blaze the trail and push ourselves to be the best we can be.

Virtual has brought an extra skill into our shop – opportunity really is everywhere, and that’s especially true for the digital landscape. Contact us to level up your virtual and hybrid events.

Worx GroupThe Worx Group is a marketing solutions company that combines design, production, digital marketing, activations and events to explore opportunities for our clients, staff and partners.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Worx Group, events, Covid-19, virtual

Related

TaleverasGlobal LNG to play large role in Taleveras's future plans26 minutes ago
Digital School of MarketingHow digital marketing can help brick-and-mortar retail outlets4 hours ago
TrialogueAdapting monitoring and evaluation practices in a time of crisis22 Sep 2020
SAICAEnterprise Development Programme equips SMMEs with tools to go virtual22 Sep 2020
OnPoint PRSkip partners with three trailblazing local designers for a gift to protect us all22 Sep 2020
Tractor OutdoorTractor Outdoor's advertising fund: Meet the SME heroes22 Sep 2020
RecruitMyMomWhy contracting, micro-jobbing and gig work is on the rise21 Sep 2020
The Publicity WorkshopCovid-19: Chemical-free sanitation for reduced risk17 Sep 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz