    Worx Group and Salesforce collaborate for a successful World Tour Essentials Johannesburg

    Issued by Worx Group
    18 Jul 2024
    18 Jul 2024
    In the world of event management and experiential marketing, time is a limited resource. A keen eye is needed to capture opportunities for exceptional outcomes. Salesforce, a leading provider of cloud-based software, hosts numerous events worldwide, each of which demands careful and thorough planning and flawless execution to meet the company's business objectives.
    Since entering the South African market, World Tour Essentials (WTE) Johannesburg has become a crucial sales tool for the company. This move has positioned them as an industry leader in the region, as well as experts in digital transformation, AI, and process automation in customer engagement.

    Facing the challenge of orchestrating a large-scale, engaging, and logistically complex event, Salesforce, for the third consecutive year, turned to Worx Group as a trusted partner to bring its vision to life. Tanya Philips, projects team leader at Worx Group, emphasised the importance of meticulous planning and budget management to meet the varied requirements of multiple stakeholders while ensuring an exceptional experience for each delegate and exhibitor.

    Worx Group took charge of the Kyalami Conference Centre, completely transforming it into a captivating Salesforce environment. The setup featured a large format Keynote area, four breakaway spaces, experiential zones for Salesforce products and local industry partners, an exhibition area for key partners, and comprehensive food and beverage services - all designed to enhance the delegate experience and ensure that the Salesforce team could effectively engage with every participant.

    The success of the event was evident in its remarkable metrics: 2235 delegates, 19 Display Partner exhibition environments, four stages, four activation spaces, and a devoted team of 170 crew members. Zuko Mdwaba, VP Africa and South Africa country leader at Salesforce, lauded the Worx Group's exceptional execution, stating, “Once again, thank you for the amazing execution of the event. Everyone is talking about World Tour Essentials Johannesburg.”

    Allison Wudel, marketing lead at Salesforce, expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you so much for everything you and the team did to make WTE a big success!”

    Both Salesforce and Worx Group recognised the pivotal role of the event in establishing meaningful connections with delegates and partners and solidifying Salesforce's position in the African market. Through an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and living up to the promise to find #OpportunityEverywhere, Worx Group once again pulled off another outstanding and impactful World Tour Essentials Johannesburg.

    If you need additional information or have an event brief that you would like to share with our team, please contact us at https://www.wrxgrp.co.za/.

    Worx Group
    Worx Group is a leading live and virtual experiential agency that combines strategy with design, digital and production, to create effective brand experiences that engage audiences and ensure return on investment.

