Shaping the conversation for women in business - Standard Bank Top Women Awards announces most diverse judging panel yet

Considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in the country. The Standard Bank Top Women Awards are in their 17th year and their judging panel reads as a list of who's who of corporate South Africa. Cumulatively responsible for hundreds of millions of rands worth of revenue and with decades of experience the judges include the likes of managing director of De Beers, Mpumi Zikalala; MD of Savion Del Bene, Kobus Maree; and PwC Southern Africa CEO Shirley Machaba. With previous winners going on to ascend the ranks of corporate South Africa and even represent the country at a United Nations level, these awards play a major role in shaping the conversation for women in the business world.