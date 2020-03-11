Design & Manufacturing Company news South Africa

Menu

#EUROSHOP2020

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Somhale's wedding band designers on creating the one-of-a-kind rings

Issued by: Showmax
The second episode of the Showmax Original Somizi & Mohale: The Union is now streaming, looking back at the road to the celebrity wedding of the decade.

You could hear the jaws dropping on Twitter when the couple had their wedding band consultation with married couple Kealeboga and Ursula Pule, who brought out diamonds with price tags of up to R2.9m.

The Pules founded their company Nungu Diamonds in 2013 and have been widely praised for Somizi and Mohale’s unique wedding bands, not least by Somizi himself, who wrote on Instagram: “We still can’t believe how @nungudiamonds were able to bring our vision of our rings to life just as we had imagined them. Not only am I proud of what u (sic) did for us but it's so refreshing to see young black folks owning and taking up space in the mining and diamond industry.”

We chatted to the Pules to find out more about how they created the pieces.


The first step in creating the rings

Instead of only selling pre-designed or wholesale pieces, Nungu Diamonds first invite their clients to get up close and personal with their diamonds.

“We call this the Nungu Diamonds Experience. So Somizi and Mohale came to see us, they got to see and touch the diamonds first, and then from that conversation they decided on the design, which my wife spearheaded,” says Kealeboga.


The diamonds represent two lives woven together

Ursula, who designed the wedding bands, gave us detailed information about her process.

“When designing the couple’s rings, everything stemmed from their personalities, which were the inspiration for the designs. Mohale and Somizi have two different personalities, although they may be similar in certain ways.

“Mohale was very much involved in the design. He requested a different design and one that was rose gold in colour. I initially showed him something I had created before. He loved it but requested that we take the design a bit further.

“So, when I looked at the design, I thought to myself, when two people get married, their lives interweave, no matter how different they are to each other. And that’s what their wedding bands represent.

“Their rings look like woven baskets, and that’s because the rings are made up of diamonds in two different shapes – round-cut diamonds and baguette diamonds. Together, they help create that interwoven look, representing two different human beings that have come together,” says Ursula.

It took three weeks just to set the diamonds. “What we did is take apart the two-carat diamond idea and designed it in a layout, or pattern, that speaks to the individual. This is a good example of the design taking precedence over the size of the diamond.”

“It’s not about having the biggest diamond,” agrees Kealeboga. “It’s what you do with it that matters.”

View this post on Instagram

Date night

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on


The engraving shows how Somhale now belong to one another

“We decided to write Mohale on Somizi’s ring and vice versa because they now belong to one another.

“The couple got to choose the font of the engraving themselves, which is just one of the ways we offer a bespoke experience to our clients,” says Ursula.

When Somizi and Mohale opened the jewellery boxes to see the rings for the first time, Ursula says they were “extremely pleased”.

We would be too!


Somizi & Mohale: The Union took the crown as the show with the most views ever on its first day on Showmax, bigger than any Hollywood blockbuster show. A new episode drops every Monday, building up to their white wedding as the finale on 16 March 2020.

Watch the hit show exclusively on Showmax here. For more information, visit https://stories.showmax.com/originals/somizi-and-mohale-the-union/.

Showmax's press office

Showmax Showmax is internet TV that lets you stream or download the best series, movies, kids' shows and documentaries. Watch Showmax now on your phone, tablet, laptop or TV.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Related

Over-All Gear donates Toughees school shoes

Issued by Bata

Somhale's wedding band designers on creating the one-of-a-kind rings

Issued by Showmax

Loadshedding hits the unprepared in retail and hospitality
Under Armour reveals its vision for sportswear in 2020

By Lauren Hartzenberg

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.