Jack Black's Brewing Co. collaborates with Techsys Digital for a refreshed digital experience

8 Nov 2023
Issued by: Techsys Digital
As the pioneer in the African craft beer scene, Jack Black's Brewing Co. proudly announces the launch of its revitalised e-commerce website. Developed in partnership with Cape Town's prominent digital marketing agency, Techsys Digital, Jack Black has refined the online shopping experience, offering customers a smooth and engaging journey.
Jack Black's Brewing Co. collaborates with Techsys Digital for a refreshed digital experience

All are warmly invited to explore the new website at www.jackblackbeer.com "Our website refresh has made it incredibly easy for everyone to order their favourite Jack Black beers with just a few clicks, and choose between picking up directly from us or enjoying the comfort of home delivery. This update embraces the growing trend of online shopping and truly brings the Jack Black experience into the homes of our valued customers." - Meg McCulloch, marketing director, Jack Black's Brewing Co.

About Jack Black:

Starting in 2007, founders Ross and Meg McCulloch ignited a craft beer movement in South Africa. From their humble beginnings at the Neighbourgoods Farmer’s Market to resiliently weathering a full-blown prohibition during the global pandemic, their journey has been nothing short of inspiring. Their commitment remains unshaken, resonating with their mantra: “It’s more than just a beer”; which speaks to their dedication to quality and innovation with a strong connection to community.

Snapshot:

  • 15 groundbreaking years in the business
  • An enviable tally of over 20 beer medals
  • A daily ritual of pouring 6300 pints
  • A curated selection of 8 signature beers
  • Creating a livelihood for 100 dedicated individuals
  • A dedication to sustainably conscious practices

Since its inception in 2016, the Taproom stands as a beacon in the community, drawing patrons from the local Cape Town neighbourhood and far-flung corners of the world. As they toast to "cold beer and good vibes", the refreshed website stands as a testament to their commitment to innovation and superior customer service.

About Jack Black

Jack Black was founded in 2007 with a mission to brew the best beer in Southern Africa. Focused on distinctive quality and innovation, Jack Black is made from the finest natural ingredients at our state-of-the-art Cape Town craft brewery. With a focus on flavour and a philosophy to innovate while staying true to traditional hand-crafted methods, Jack Black brews beers that inspire a community of like-minded individuals to pursue their own passions – and celebrate with a cold local beer, along the way.

Techsys Digital
Raised by computers, our team of experts specialize in all things digital, integrating new insights, strategies and digital technologies into clients' projects to achieve world class results.

