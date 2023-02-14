Industries

Visi magazine reveals new look

14 Feb 2023
Design, decor and architecture magazine Visi has revealed a new design for its product going forward.
Lindiwe Gugushe showcases some of her furniture in the revamped edition. Source: Supplied.
Lindiwe Gugushe showcases some of her furniture in the revamped edition. Source: Supplied.

Creative director Mark Serra said he aimed for a bold and contemporary design to showcase exciting décor and architecture coming out of South Africa and global design trends.

Visi editor-in-chief Steve Smith says: “As Visi has consistently shown on its beautifully designed pages, contemporary African design is having a huge impact on global creatives. It’s been so inspiring to see not only how well it sits alongside its global counterparts, but more than that, how design out of Africa brings a wonderfully fresh angle.”

Source:Screenshot.
Highbury Media rebrands to Habari Media

18 Nov 2022

“When it came to the new Visi logo, we wanted to reflect that, by going for absolute simplicity with a design that is not only a word but an iconic shape with an almost sculptural play between negative and positive space. It evokes both African patterns and shapes, as well as Modernism, which has its roots in the Bauhaus school. Crucially in this digital age, the simple, clean lines of the logo mean it will also work very well across all our media platforms.”

“Mark’s approach to design is always fundamentally about telling a story – and then adding that wow factor. This only happens by being bold, brave, dynamic and graphic, and complementing it with an even balance of white space. I think with the new logo we have achieved that – Visi’s new brand identity is a wonderful celebration of South African design,” concludes Smith.

