Drum celebrates its 70th birthday with a must-have anniversary edition

To celebrate its milestone 70th birthday, Drum published a special print edition that captures the spirit and soul of one of South Africa's most iconic magazine brands.

Media24 appoints Thulani Gqirana editor of Drum Media24 Lifestyle is delighted to announce the appointment of Thulani Gqirana as editor of Drum as the iconic brand moves forward into a digital future...

The 116-page magazine takes us back in time to the heyday of Sophiatown and the greats of Black culture in our country. It looks at key moments in our history, speaking to people who were at the forefront of historical shifts and explores how our worlds have changed in the past seven decades.Ntate Caiphus Semenya and Mama Letta Mbulu take us into the townships of their youth. Internationally acclaimed actor John Kani tells us how he felt the first time he saw his name and face inand Ma Lillian Diedericks – one of the women who led the iconic Women’s March on 9 August 1956 – tells us about that tumultuous time.There are also breathtaking images of powerful protests, a celebration of love with weddings over the years, fashions through the ages and so much more.This magazine is a must for anyone who wants to share South Africa’s history with their children or just remember and reflect on how far we’ve come. “The70th birthday magazine isn’t just a trip down memory lane – it’s a celebration of seven decades of telling people’s stories, the right way,” says Thulani Gqirana, editor ofis part of South Africa’s rich history and with this book, we take you back but also show you what the future holds for this amazing brand. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as we enjoyed putting it together.”The publication also showcases’s evolution from print to digital and how it’s thriving online, still much-loved by audiences at home and abroad.