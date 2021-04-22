Magazines Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Drum celebrates its 70th birthday with a must-have anniversary edition

22 Apr 2021
Issued by: Media24 Lifestyle
To celebrate its milestone 70th birthday, Drum published a special print edition that captures the spirit and soul of one of South Africa's most iconic magazine brands.
The 116-page magazine takes us back in time to the heyday of Sophiatown and the greats of Black culture in our country. It looks at key moments in our history, speaking to people who were at the forefront of historical shifts and explores how our worlds have changed in the past seven decades.

Ntate Caiphus Semenya and Mama Letta Mbulu take us into the townships of their youth. Internationally acclaimed actor John Kani tells us how he felt the first time he saw his name and face in Drum and Ma Lillian Diedericks – one of the women who led the iconic Women’s March on 9 August 1956 – tells us about that tumultuous time.

There are also breathtaking images of powerful protests, a celebration of love with weddings over the years, fashions through the ages and so much more.

This magazine is a must for anyone who wants to share South Africa’s history with their children or just remember and reflect on how far we’ve come. “The Drum 70th birthday magazine isn’t just a trip down memory lane – it’s a celebration of seven decades of telling people’s stories, the right way,” says Thulani Gqirana, editor of Drum.

Drum is part of South Africa’s rich history and with this book, we take you back but also show you what the future holds for this amazing brand. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as we enjoyed putting it together.”

Media24 appoints Thulani Gqirana editor of Drum

Media24 Lifestyle is delighted to announce the appointment of Thulani Gqirana as editor of Drum as the iconic brand moves forward into a digital future...

Issued by Media24 Lifestyle 25 Aug 2020


The publication also showcases Drum’s evolution from print to digital and how it’s thriving online, still much-loved by audiences at home and abroad.

Drum 70th anniversary edition is available in major retailers for R49,90. You can also order a copy by emailing az.oc.murd@pohs or buy a digital version at magzter.com

Connect with us on social media: www.facebook.com/drummagazine on Facebook; @DrumMagazine on Twitter and @drum_ magazine on Instagram

Media24 Lifestyle
Media24 Lifestyle, publishers of South Africa's top lifestyle and magazine brands has aligned its sales and marketing activities with a solution-orientated, go-to-market approach that places client's branded content within a trusted environment.
Comment

Read more: Media24, Drum, magazines

Related

Media24 LifestyleRegister for the annual 2021 Trend Talk hosted by Media24 editors12 Apr 2021
Ebony+IvoryPlatform zone: Radio and reading in South Africa24 Mar 2021
HOMEMAKERSHomemakers distribution figures reach all-time high22 Jan 2021
SnapplifyLatest Teacha! magazine set to inspire and empower teachers12 Nov 2020
Media24 LifestyleMeet the new editor of TrueLove magazine!11 Nov 2020
Media24 LifestyleAn online platform to help young South African women land the career of their dreams6 Nov 2020
Topco MediaESG: The Future of Sustainability digimag, out now!6 Nov 2020
Navigating the evolving media mindscape29 Sep 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz