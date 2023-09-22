Tshepo Kgobe appointed new Gautrain CEO

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has announced the appointment of Tshepo Kgobe as the next chief executive officer (CEO) of the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA), with effect from 1 February 2024.

Source: Gautrain

The incumbent, William Dachs, will step down at the end of his tenure on 31 January 2024.

"On behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Executive, GMA Board, and the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, we congratulate Tshepo Kgobe on his appointment.

"We believe his strong leadership will help steer GMA to greater heights, maintain its standards of excellence, innovation and good governance, and cement its position as a Centre of Excellence in the rail and public transport sector, "said Diale-Tlabela.

Source: SAnews.gov - Tshepo Kgobe, CEO, Gautrain Management Agency

Kgobe is an engineer with diverse technical expertise in infrastructure, energy, mining and the railway environment.

According to the provincial department, he has extensive experience managing complex projects and operations.

"At the start of the Gautrain project, he was responsible for the engineering and project management of the track work subsystem."

He joined the GMA in 2014 as the Senior Executive Manager responsible for the Technical Services Unit and was appointed chief operating officer in 2020.

The department noted Kgobe's contribution to a number of novel and visionary ideas at the agency, He was part of a senior leadership team that ensured that the GMA delivered innovative and smart mobility solutions for the province.

The MEC further thanked the outgoing CEO for his relentless commitment to excellence.

"He navigated the agency through the Covid-19 pandemic and led train ridership recovery post-lockdown while maintaining Gautrain’s world-class service,” Diale-Tlabela said.

The MEC also welcomed new Gautrain Management Agency Board members, effective from 1 January 2024.

These include Mfanelo Patrick Ntsobi, who will be the chairperson, and deputy chairperson, Malebo Matolong.

The other members are Tebogo Nancy Seale, Lungile Mtiya, Mamela Luthuli, Desmond Khalid Golding, Kgotso Maja, Irvin Bafana Sibisi and Bongisizwe Mpondo.