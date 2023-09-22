Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

SappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Tshepo Kgobe appointed new Gautrain CEO

22 Sep 2023
Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has announced the appointment of Tshepo Kgobe as the next chief executive officer (CEO) of the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA), with effect from 1 February 2024.
Source: Gautrain
Source: Gautrain

The incumbent, William Dachs, will step down at the end of his tenure on 31 January 2024.

"On behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Executive, GMA Board, and the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, we congratulate Tshepo Kgobe on his appointment.

"We believe his strong leadership will help steer GMA to greater heights, maintain its standards of excellence, innovation and good governance, and cement its position as a Centre of Excellence in the rail and public transport sector, "said Diale-Tlabela.

Source: - Tshepo Kgobe, CEO, Gautrain Management Agency
Source: SAnews.gov - Tshepo Kgobe, CEO, Gautrain Management Agency

Kgobe is an engineer with diverse technical expertise in infrastructure, energy, mining and the railway environment.

According to the provincial department, he has extensive experience managing complex projects and operations.

"At the start of the Gautrain project, he was responsible for the engineering and project management of the track work subsystem."

He joined the GMA in 2014 as the Senior Executive Manager responsible for the Technical Services Unit and was appointed chief operating officer in 2020.

The department noted Kgobe's contribution to a number of novel and visionary ideas at the agency, He was part of a senior leadership team that ensured that the GMA delivered innovative and smart mobility solutions for the province.

The MEC further thanked the outgoing CEO for his relentless commitment to excellence.

"He navigated the agency through the Covid-19 pandemic and led train ridership recovery post-lockdown while maintaining Gautrain’s world-class service,” Diale-Tlabela said.

The MEC also welcomed new Gautrain Management Agency Board members, effective from 1 January 2024.

These include Mfanelo Patrick Ntsobi, who will be the chairperson, and deputy chairperson, Malebo Matolong.

The other members are Tebogo Nancy Seale, Lungile Mtiya, Mamela Luthuli, Desmond Khalid Golding, Kgotso Maja, Irvin Bafana Sibisi and Bongisizwe Mpondo.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz