Uber celebrates Heritage with discounted rides to SA's iconic sites, museums.

Uber is celebrating Heritage Day in South Africa by offering discounted rides to popular heritage sites and museums in the cities of Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, and Durban from 23-30 September.

The announcement serves as a special mobility activation that will allow South Africans and international visitors to connect with the country’s rich cultural heritage.

September is a month of great cultural significance, culminating in the nationwide celebration of Heritage Day on 24 September. During the activation period, anyone who wants to learn about the history of Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, and Durban will have the opportunity to enjoy discounted rides.

The cities’ iconic Heritage sites and museums include:

Johannesburg: Constitution Hill, South African National Museum Of Military History, Hector Pieterson Memorial, Mandela's House, Apartheid Museum.

Pretoria: Union Buildings, Melrose House Museum, Ditsong National Museum of Natural History, Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum, Voortrekker Monument.

Durban: Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre, The Durban Central Post Office, House of Chief Albert Luthuli, The Old Durban Railway Station, KwaMuhle Museum.

Cape Town: Iziko Slave Lodge, Table Mountain, Castle of Good Hope, District Six Museum, Robben Island.

"For over 10 years, local and international tourists have relied on Uber to enrich their sightseeing experience. We want to continue leveraging the power of our platform to connect them with South Africa’s history and culture.

"By making it easier and more affordable to visit these iconic sites, we hope to encourage exploration of the rich tapestry our country’s past and present has to offer," says Kagiso Khaole, general manager at Uber in sub-Saharan Africa.

How it works

Open the app.

Enter the promotional code for the city you are in:

a. Johannesburg and Pretoria: HERITAGE1

b. Cape Town: HERITAGE2

c. Durban: HERITAGE3

Enter your destination among the selectable sites and museums in each city and enjoy two trips at 50% off.