Transnet lifts force majeure at some port terminals

South African state logistics group Transnet said on Friday that force majeure had been lifted with immediate effect at its automotive, bulk and multi-purpose terminals, after a strike over a wage dispute ended earlier this week.

Source: Transnet Port Terminals - Durban Container Terminal

Transnet workers went on strike for nearly two weeks from 6 October paralysing freight rail and port operations and throttling exports from Africa's most advanced economy.

But Transnet said on Friday that backlogs and the related impact on operations meant force majeure at its port container terminals remained in place, with the company anticipating it will be lifted by 31 October.

"Transnet Port Terminals' full workforce reported for duty with effect from 20 October 2022, and the backlogs in the container terminals are being cleared as part of the recovery plans underway," the company said in a statement.