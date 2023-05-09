5 tips in preparation for your June exams

According to Vineet Ladia, co-founder and firector of mobile learning app company, Edukite South Africa, weak performances in matric final exams don’t mean the end of the road for learners. However, achieving better results can help them realise their dreams and will greatly influence their potential opportunities in the future.

“Learners shouldn’t be despondent leading up to exams. With the advent of technology, there are several platforms learners can use to bolster their studying techniques,” he says.

The key to studying successfully lies in studying smarter, not harder, and while adequate sleep and regular exercise are key, Ladia suggests five tips to help learners succeed.