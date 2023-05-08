Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Regent Business SchoolBizcommunity.comBET SoftwareEduvosIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


UJ pays back R311m in NSFAS funds

8 May 2023
The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has returned some R311 million to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in unallocated funds that were meant to be disbursed to students between 2016 and 2021
Source:
Source: unsplash

According to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the monies were for qualifying students who either changed institutions or deregistered from the university.

“The unallocated funds were supposed to have been collected by NSFAS at the end of each year from institutions of higher learning through reconciliation. However, the SIU’s investigation revealed that NSFAS failed to design and implement controls that would ensure that there is an annual reconciliation between the funds disbursed to the institutions and the funded list of registered students.

“To remedy this, NSFAS has recently appointed a service provider to assist them perform this reconciliation in a process called close-out reporting,” the SIU said.

Pamsa Bursary and Research Programme opens for applications
Pamsa Bursary and Research Programme opens for applications

3 May 2023

The corruption-busting unit called on higher learning institutions to return any monies that were not disbursed to students.

“The payment made by UJ brings the total amount received from institutions of higher learning to approximately R349.3 million since the inception of the NSFAS investigation in September 2022.

“The SIU encourages all institutions of higher learning to come forward and pay back unallocated funds that are due to NSFAS,” the SIU said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: University of Johannesburg, financial aid, student bursaries, NSFAS

Related

Source © World Creativity Day Today is the UN's World Creativity and Innovation Day (WCID)
21 April: Celebrating World Creativity and Innovation Day21 Apr 2023
Source: , , via Wikimedia Commons
Power cuts are hurting small businesses in SA - but sharing resources and equipment might be a solution16 Mar 2023
Prof Letlhokwa Mpedi inaugurated as the vice-chancellor and principal at UJ
Prof Letlhokwa Mpedi inaugurated as the vice-chancellor and principal at UJ13 Mar 2023
Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform powers interactive 4IR lab at UJ
Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform powers interactive 4IR lab at UJ7 Mar 2023
Image source: melpomen –
Deadline looms for 2023 NSFAS applications25 Jan 2023
Source: Supplied. Anton Coertzen, chief commercial officer at Ukheshe.
New payment solution a lifeline for thousands of students22 Nov 2022
Image source: Rand from
NSFAS investigation recovers R33m from TVET college16 Nov 2022
Natalie Paneng, Callen Grecia, Thandiwe Msebenzi, and Inga Somdyala
MTN x UJ New Contemporary Awards announce finalists9 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz