Applications open for 2024 Future is Bright bursary programme

The Hollywood Foundation has announced the opening of applications for the 2024 Future is Bright bursary programme, under the slogan "Sizofunda Sonke".

Learners attended the launch of the 2024 Future is Bright bursary programme. Image supplied

Over the years, the Hollywood Foundation has provided a significant number of tertiary bursaries to students from different backgrounds. Since 2020, the Foundation through joining forces with the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation, an organisation founded by actress and philanthropist Nomzamo Mbatha was able to empower over 1000 students in various fields.

The Future is Bright bursary programme has the aim to ensure that students are afforded the opportunity to complete their tertiary education, and gain the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities to obtain employment. Education and Training continues to be one of the major pillars at the Hollywood Foundation, and the Lighthouse Foundation shares the same vision, which is to uplift students and afford them endless opportunities for growth and development.

The CEO of Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation, Nomzamo Mbatha noted that the partnership between the two organisations was formed with the intention of shaping society and changing lives of the youth in South Africa. She further congratulated the graduands and recipients of the bursaries, who will be conferred with their qualifications in 2023.

“Extensive planning has gone into ensuring a successful rollout of the bursary programme. The 2022/23 cohort from the Bursary programme achieved a pass rate of 79%, which is a significantly good pass rate, considering the many challenges the students faced.” said Nontobeko Khuzwayo, Hollywood Foundation’s Bursary Specialist.

For more information on the bursary applications visit www.hollywoodfoundation.co.za.