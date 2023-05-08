iPlug Yes'kolo aims to help those pesky maths problems

Nestlé Nespray has announced a campaign with Sandile Mathebula, an award-winning Maths teacher from KwaZulu-Natal. The campaign is named "iPlug Yes'kolo, U learn, I learn" and aims to provide, step-by-step solutions focused on Maths concepts taught in the mainstream curriculum for Grades 4-7 aimed at parents, caregivers and learners and delivered in video format.

Nestlé Nespray has announced a campaign with Sandile Mathebula, an award-winning Maths teacher from KwaZulu-Natal. Image supplied

The concepts include whole numbers in multiplication and division for Grades 4 an 5, common fractions for Grade 6 and integers numbers for Grade 7.

"We are proud to be partnering with Mathebula on this initiative, as part of our commitment to supporting cognitive development and education in South Africa. Nestlé Nespray believes Math’s empowers school-going children to become independent, creative, and critical thinkers who can interpret and critically analyze everyday situations that will allow them to solve problems. The performance of learners in primary school Maths remains a concern for many caregivers and teachers. We see this through the quality of results at lower level and the continued challenge we face in the development of learners doing the subject at secondary school."

"Nestlé Nespray offers nutritional value that supports cognitive development and hence is a partner for learning. Similarly, iPlug Yes’kolo comes in as a partner in dealing with those fundamentals in a subject that is essential for success in many areas of life, including science, technology, engineering, and business. Through iPlug Yes’kolo, we hope to inspire and empower learners to develop a love for Math’s and the confidence to excel in their studies.” says Taku Mupfurutsa, business executive officer, Dairy at Nestle East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR).

Also known as Maths - Son, Mathebula's love for the subject was sparked while he was still a learner, and his dedication to hard work and passion for Maths have earned him multiple awards, including Best Maths Teacher at the 2022 Global Teachers Awards in India and recently he was crowned Best Teacher in the Mathematics category at the 2023 Global Teachers Award in Dubai.

Commenting on this campaign Mathebula says “I am excited to be partnering with Nestlé Nespray on this exciting campaign, and I believe it will help caregivers in connecting with and empowering their kids during Maths homework. It will also serve as a refresher for the caregivers while also helping the children.”

“In-depth research in the education sector has, over the years, highlighted critical gaps in Maths education support, such as varying socioeconomic backgrounds, quality of education, and access to resources. This campaign seeks to bridge these gaps and provide support to learners and caregivers. Each lesson is 90 seconds or less, making the video easy to watch and re-watch until the concept is mastered, making after-school homework a more manageable task," concludes Mupfurutsa

“iPlug Yes’kolo, U Learn, I Learn” Maths videos will be accessible on the Nestlé Nespray website at www.nespray.co.za