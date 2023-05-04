Bolt launches new SA women in tech internship programme, calls for applications

Industries

4 May 2023
On-demand mobility platform Bolt has announced the Outternship programme as part of its efforts to drive more participation and inclusion for women in technology. The six-month-long internship termed, Outternship, will offer the selected candidates an opportunity to kickstart their career in a role that challenges them to think outside the box in the different departments within the business.
Tafadzwa Samushonga, country manager for Bolt Food | image supplied
Tafadzwa Samushonga, country manager for Bolt Food | image supplied

According to a recent study by the World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report, women continue to hold less than a quarter of global tech leadership positions in the workplace.

Through this internship programme, Bolt believes that exposing young women to the opportunities that lie within the tech space such as ride-hailing and food delivery allows them to be part of solutions that change how everyday people commute from A to B and order food.

Tafadzwa Samushonga, country manager for Bolt Food, says: “As of 2022, women hold only 26.7% of technology jobs. Compared to entry-level roles, top-management positions have an even lower representation of women. We want to drive change and support women entering the tech industry.”

As a woman in a tech company, Samushonga concludes that she is excited for the interns to walk a similar journey to the one she herself has had, in gaining exposure to real applications of technology.

The chosen candidates will begin their Outternship in July where they will be placed within the following teams, operations, public relations, marketing, and public policy as well as Bolt Food.

How to apply

  • The application period starts on 3 May and lasts until 2 June and will include four stages in the recruitment process
  • Submit this form where you’ll have to answer a questionnaire, select your area of interest (you can choose from marketing or operations), and submit your CV
  • Selected applicants must submit a video of themselves responding to our case study in less than two minutes
  • Interviews will be conducted with selected applicants
  • Offer will be sent to the selected applicants
