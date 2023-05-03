Pamsa Bursary and Research Programme opens for applications

The Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa (Pamsa) is offering BEng or BSc in Chemical Engineering students the opportunity to pursue a Master's Degree with the help of a two-year R320,000 bursary backed by industry support.

Samantha Choles, communications manager for Pamsa says, “We must strengthen the bioeconomy through sustainable production if we are to safeguard our planet’s future. To do this, industries need forward-thinking people with the right skills. If you are a student currently completing your BEng or BSc in Chemical Engineering or have successfully graduated and want to be part of enabling this change, the Pamsa Bursary and Research Programme may be exactly what you need to achieve this goal.”

Offering students an opportunity to work on innovative and exciting projects related to the paper and pulp industry, its process and its products, the programme provides financial assistance to talented people who are looking to make an impact. The R320,000 bursary will also help to cover accommodation, books, and a monthly stipend.

Successful applicants will receive funding to cover two years of full-time study at participating universities. During that time, students focus on research projects relating to, but not limited to, the beneficiation of wood fibre, recycled fibre or process waste, energy and water efficiency.

Investing in the future

The programme is a significant investment in the future of the pulp and paper industry. By supporting talented individuals who are passionate about the industry, the pulp and paper sector can secure a steady stream of talented and skilled professionals to drive innovation and growth. The programme has already produced promising young engineers.

Mahlogonolo Mafela, a process engineer in training at Mpact says, “I am thrilled to be able to contribute to a cleaner environment through my work at one of Pamsa’s partner organisations and my current research project. Thanks to the PAMSA Bursary and Research Programme people like me are being empowered to build a more sustainable future.”

Another success story out of the programme is Leane Naude, who was recently acknowledged as one of three winners in the BlueSky Awards, an international innovation competition for the global forestry and forest products industry.

Students who successfully graduate in the PAMSA bursary programme will get the chance to be employed as engineers-in-training at participating PAMSA member companies allowing them to gain practical experience.

The application process is now open, and interested students can apply through the PAMSA website. Students are encouraged who meet the criteria to apply and take the first step towards an exciting and fulfilling career.

"We are excited to provide financial support to talented students who are enthusiastic about pursuing a career in the pulp and paper industry and a greener future. This bursary programme is an opportunity for those students to gain practical experience, develop skills and knowledge, and contribute to the bioeconomy," concludes Choles.

For more, go to the bursary programme page.