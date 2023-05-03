Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comBET SoftwareEduvosIrvine PartnersOur Salad MixEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Pamsa Bursary and Research Programme opens for applications

3 May 2023
The Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa (Pamsa) is offering BEng or BSc in Chemical Engineering students the opportunity to pursue a Master's Degree with the help of a two-year R320,000 bursary backed by industry support.
Source:
Source: www.pexels.com

Samantha Choles, communications manager for Pamsa says, “We must strengthen the bioeconomy through sustainable production if we are to safeguard our planet’s future. To do this, industries need forward-thinking people with the right skills. If you are a student currently completing your BEng or BSc in Chemical Engineering or have successfully graduated and want to be part of enabling this change, the Pamsa Bursary and Research Programme may be exactly what you need to achieve this goal.”

Offering students an opportunity to work on innovative and exciting projects related to the paper and pulp industry, its process and its products, the programme provides financial assistance to talented people who are looking to make an impact. The R320,000 bursary will also help to cover accommodation, books, and a monthly stipend.

Successful applicants will receive funding to cover two years of full-time study at participating universities. During that time, students focus on research projects relating to, but not limited to, the beneficiation of wood fibre, recycled fibre or process waste, energy and water efficiency.

Supplied image: Theo Morkel, general manager of Transalloys with some of the 2022 bursary recipients who include Promise Kabi, Mduduzi Sivela, Njabulo Masilela, Yibanathi Ncongwane, Samukelo Hlabitha, and Mbali Mkhatshwa who al received a full study grant for their tertiary studies.
2023 Transalloys study grant programme launches

24 Apr 2023

Investing in the future

The programme is a significant investment in the future of the pulp and paper industry. By supporting talented individuals who are passionate about the industry, the pulp and paper sector can secure a steady stream of talented and skilled professionals to drive innovation and growth. The programme has already produced promising young engineers.

Mahlogonolo Mafela, a process engineer in training at Mpact says, “I am thrilled to be able to contribute to a cleaner environment through my work at one of Pamsa’s partner organisations and my current research project. Thanks to the PAMSA Bursary and Research Programme people like me are being empowered to build a more sustainable future.”

Another success story out of the programme is Leane Naude, who was recently acknowledged as one of three winners in the BlueSky Awards, an international innovation competition for the global forestry and forest products industry.

Students who successfully graduate in the PAMSA bursary programme will get the chance to be employed as engineers-in-training at participating PAMSA member companies allowing them to gain practical experience.

The application process is now open, and interested students can apply through the PAMSA website. Students are encouraged who meet the criteria to apply and take the first step towards an exciting and fulfilling career.

"We are excited to provide financial support to talented students who are enthusiastic about pursuing a career in the pulp and paper industry and a greener future. This bursary programme is an opportunity for those students to gain practical experience, develop skills and knowledge, and contribute to the bioeconomy," concludes Choles.

For more, go to the bursary programme page.

NextOptions
Read more: Mpact, PAMSA, Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa, Samantha Choles

Related

What is 'customised generic packaging'?
MpactWhat is 'customised generic packaging'?16 Mar 2023
Mpact recognised for excellence at industry-leading packaging awards
MpactMpact recognised for excellence at industry-leading packaging awards14 Nov 2022
Introducing the Detpak paper lid
MpactIntroducing the Detpak paper lid18 Oct 2022
Some things just don't go together
MpactSome things just don't go together19 Sep 2022
Pamsa reports 61.4% paper recovery rate in 2021
Pamsa reports 61.4% paper recovery rate in 202119 Aug 2022
Young, green innovators invited to enter Blue Sky Awards
Young, green innovators invited to enter Blue Sky Awards27 Jun 2022
Happy birthday, EPR!
MpactHappy birthday, EPR!5 May 2022
Mpact innovation shines at 2022 GAPP Awards
MpactMpact innovation shines at 2022 GAPP Awards6 Apr 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz