Inaugural Franchising for Africa conference set for August

The Franchise Association of South Africa (Fasa) has announced the launch of its Franchising for Africa conference, set to take place virtually on 25 and 26 August 2021.
The Absa-sponsored online event serves to help review and reboot the franchising sector after a challenging year of business due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“There is no question that franchising fared far better than independent businesses during these tough times but, as a sector that contributed almost 15% to the country’s GDP in 2019, we need to analyse the impact of Covid-19 and regroup to ensure that franchising recovers and is poised for even greater growth in the future. This is the first conference to disseminate franchise and business performance since the pandemic and the first to set its sights on a meaningful recovery,” says Pertunia Sibanyoni, chair of Fasa.
Fasa, in association with Absa, and in collaboration with Franchise Coaches and GroeGlobal, is staging the virtual recovery business network and educational conference over two days and in two concurrent session tracks bringing together local, African and international participants to give a broader view of the viability of franchising.
Sectors in the spotlight
While franchising in South Africa is represented in around 14 business sectors, the Fasa conference will concentrate on four of the major sectors, bringing in franchisors to give their perspectives and having experts on panel discussions to debate the way forward.
• Restaurant and quick-service restaurant sector
– will focus on the fight to keep their doors open, to how franchises tweaked their models to stay relevant and embrace changes. Association representatives and those from top franchise brands will weigh in.
• Consumer services sector
– from how some within the services sector could capitalise on specific demands to others who now face new challenges as consumer demands change. International franchise brands will join the panel discussion.
• FMCG sector
– getting perspectives from local operators on how they had to adapt to meet consumer expectations and the challenges that the consumer goods sector faces going forward.
• Automotive sector
– already in a quandary as it faced 4IR changes to its very existence, Fasa connects with local fuel retailer and automotive associations and gets insight into the smart mobility of the future.
Future of franchising?
The second stream of the two-day conference, which runs concurrently with the sector days, will focus on steering the franchise sector to future stability and growth. Some of South Africa’s most respected franchise, business and legal consultants will weigh in on where we’re at and what needs to be done to take franchising to the next level.
• Franchise experts will discuss rising from the ashes – from the nitty-gritty’s of rebooting and resetting, to getting franchisees back on track, to the future of franchising.
• Operationally and on the legal front, the changes brought on by Covid-19 and how they impacted on franchising will be tackled by legal experts who will discuss some of the changes that need to be made on both contracts and operationally to accommodate changes such as the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA).
• Focusing on Africa and with South Africa the natural springboard to the rest of Africa, we disseminate a key survey that looks at franchising in Africa as well as share the results of a local survey on the impact of COVID-19 on women in business.
• International franchising will be represented by a number of franchise brands and consultants, as well as the World Franchise Council, of which Fasa is a long-standing member, who will give an overview of how global franchising has fared and a panel of franchise associations from around the world will participate in a panel discussion.
According to James Noble, head of retail and franchise at Absa Business Banking, every sector of franchising is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic in its own way and at its own pace – from the fast food sector that is benefiting from online orders and deliveries to the DIY sector showing good results as people turned to home improvements during the lockdown.
“But there have also been casualties along the way and we, as a commercial bank with a dedicated franchise division, want to play a key role in getting existing franchises back on their feet and paving the way for the future growth of franchising – not only in South Africa but in the rest of Africa.”
Pertunia Sibanyoni concludes, “It is up to us, as the franchise community, which has contributed so much to the country’s economy over the past 40 years, to ensure that our sector recovers from the effects of the pandemic and sets goals for renewed growth in the future.”
To book your seat and for further information visit http://www.fasa.co.za/events
