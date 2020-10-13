CSI Company news South Africa

Eskort, Saronsberg Cellar and Sam Nhlengethwa collaborate to raise R800,000 for charity

13 Oct 2020
Issued by: Eskort
To raise funds for two children's homes in Heidelberg, Eskort collaborated with Saronsberg Cellar and artist Sam Nhlengethwa in an initiative aptly named Liberi. The Latin word for children, Liberi was launched in July 2020. A unique collector's Liberi 2018 Bordeaux blend was created by Saronsberg Cellar and the labels showcased six of Nhlengethwa's art pieces.

The charity initiative was specifically created in aid of the Shalom Children’s Ministries and Ratanda Disability Home. Both children’s homes are situated in Heidelberg, Gauteng, which is the birthplace of Sam Nhlengethwa and home to an Eskort factory. All three Liberi collaborators share a passion for supporting local communities and educating youth, a synergy which was evident in the funds raised – a result that exceeded expectations considerably.

Nhlengethwa, who grew up in Heidelberg’s Ratanda Village says, “This is a great platform to show the public what lies beyond the art industry. I am thrilled to share these artworks, which are so meaningful to me, in a way that they help children of our community.”


Arnold Prinsloo, CEO at Eskort (Pty) Ltd, says “Shalom Children’s Ministries and Eskort have walked a long road, and these funds have enabled a complete revamp of the facilities at the home.”

A key focus at Shalom Children’s Ministries was the upgrade of the kitchen and cooking areas, followed by the sleeping quarters and bathroom facilities. The play areas including the sports grounds, play gyms and the recreational rooms, were also upgraded. “This is all part of our main aim, which is to create a vibrant and welcoming environment for the children,” continues Prinsloo.



The funds raised are also assisting the Ratanda Disability Home, a caring facility for disabled children. Run by women from the community, the home required specialised care facilities to improve the living standards of both the disabled children and their caretakers. The upgrades have been focussed on improving functional support structures including ablution facilities, as well as recreational and learning areas. The completion of the upgrade is planned for November 2020.

The Liberi initiative has directly and indirectly aided Heidelberg community members, many of whom are part of the Eskort family. The initiative is a continuation of the company’s investment in the community and forms part of the ongoing #EskortCares social responsibility programme.

