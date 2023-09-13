Sunday Times GenNext survey Top 10 finalists announced

The 19th annual Sunday Times GenNext survey Top 10 finalists across 72 categories have been announced.

Source: Arena Events

The winning brands in each category will be celebrated at an Awards event on 20 September 2023.

The Sunday Times GenNext survey – conducted by Yellowwood - is a barometer of what South Africa’s youth aged 8 to 24 years find on-trend and aspirational, what brands resonate with the youth and which they consider ‘cool’, delivering insights for brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals.

Coolest brand overall

This year, the 10 brands that have performed most successfully across their respective categories, and are finalists for the Coolest Brand Overall award (in alphabetical order) are:

Adidas



Apple



BMW



Coca-Cola



Gucci



Louis Vuitton



Nike



Puma



Samsung



Vans

Apart from recognising products and services, the survey also touches on the youth perception of sportspeople, entertainers, and celebrities.

Awards for the Coolest Local Celebrity, Coolest Local Radio Personality and Coolest Local Sportsperson will also be announced on 20 September.

Partners of Sunday Times GenNext 2023 include: Gautrain Management Agency, African Bank, Converse, Doritos, McDonald’s, Mercedes-Benz, MTN, NikNaks, Pin Pop, Proudly SA, Rookie USA, Simba Munchiez, Cliff Central, and Arena Events.

Finalists