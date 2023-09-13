Industries

Sunday Times GenNext survey Top 10 finalists announced

13 Sep 2023
The 19th annual Sunday Times GenNext survey Top 10 finalists across 72 categories have been announced.
Source: Arena Events Last year's event. This year's annual Sunday Times GenNext survey top 10 finalists have been announced
Source: Arena Events Arena Events Last year's event. This year's annual Sunday Times GenNext survey top 10 finalists have been announced

The winning brands in each category will be celebrated at an Awards event on 20 September 2023.

The Sunday Times GenNext survey – conducted by Yellowwood - is a barometer of what South Africa’s youth aged 8 to 24 years find on-trend and aspirational, what brands resonate with the youth and which they consider ‘cool’, delivering insights for brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals.

Coolest brand overall

This year, the 10 brands that have performed most successfully across their respective categories, and are finalists for the Coolest Brand Overall award (in alphabetical order) are:

  • Adidas
  • Apple
  • BMW
  • Coca-Cola
  • Gucci
  • Louis Vuitton
  • Nike
  • Puma
  • Samsung
  • Vans

Apart from recognising products and services, the survey also touches on the youth perception of sportspeople, entertainers, and celebrities.

Awards for the Coolest Local Celebrity, Coolest Local Radio Personality and Coolest Local Sportsperson will also be announced on 20 September.

Partners of Sunday Times GenNext 2023 include: Gautrain Management Agency, African Bank, Converse, Doritos, McDonald’s, Mercedes-Benz, MTN, NikNaks, Pin Pop, Proudly SA, Rookie USA, Simba Munchiez, Cliff Central, and Arena Events.

Finalists

Coolest Advertising Medium 2023
Email Advertising/ Email Marketing
Facebook
Google / Google Ads
Instagram
Magazines / Books
Newsletter
Posters / Flyers / Pamphlets / Brochure
TikTok
Twitter
YouTube
Coolest Alcohol Brands 2023
4th Street Wines
Belgravia London Gin
Brutal Fruit
Cruz Vodka
Heineken
Hennessy Cognac
Jägermeister
Savanna
Smirnoff
Tanqueray Gin
Coolest Banks 2023
ABSA
African Bank
Capitec Bank
Discovery Bank
FNB/ First National Bank
Investec Bank
Nedbank
Old Mutual
Standard Bank
TymeBank
Coolest Brand Overall 2023
Adidas
Apple
BMW
Coca-Cola
Gucci
Louis Vuitton
Nike
Puma
Samsung
Vans
Coolest Brand That Cares About my Community 2023
Adidas
Blue Ribbon
Gift of the Givers
Impala Community Development Trust
Pick n Pay
SAPS
Sasko
Spar
Unilever
Vodacom
Coolest Breakfast Cereals 2023
Bokomo Corn Flakes
Cheerios / Nestlé Cheerios
FUTURELIFE Cereal
Kellogg’s All Bran
Kellogg’s Coco Pops
Kellogg’s Froot Loops
Kellogg’s Rice Krispies
Morvite
Nestlé Milo Cereal
ProNutro
Coolest Campaign Targeted at Youth 2023
Adidas Impossible is Nothing Campaign
Generation NEXT Campaign / GenNext
HYDC Harambee Youth Development Campaign
KFC’s Add Hope Campaign
LoveLife Campaign
Mr Price Foundation
MTN Pulse/ #OnThePulse Campaign
R350 SASSA SRD Grant Campaign
Vodacom NXT LVL Get A Gig Campaign
Youth for Future (Y4F)
Coolest Cartoon Shows 2023
Cocomelon
Dragon Ball Z (DBZ)
Mickey Mouse
Mr. Bean: The Animated Series
Regular Show
Sofia The First / Sophia The First
SpongeBob SquarePants
Supa Strikas
Teen Titans Go!
Tom & Jerry
Coolest Cellphone Brands 2023
Hisense
Huawei
iPhone
Itel
LG
Mobicel
Nokia
Oppo
Samsung
Xiaomi
Coolest Chocolates 2023
Aero
BAR ONE
Cadbury Dairy Milk
Cadbury Lunch Bar
Cadbury PS
Cadbury Top Deck
Dairy Milk Bubbly
Ferrero Rocher
Kit Kat
Lindt / Lindt Lindor / Lindt Milk Chocolate
Coolest Clothing Brands 2023
Adidas
Chanel
Fabiani
Lacoste
Louis Vuitton
Mr Price
Nike
Puma
Redbat
ZARA
Coolest Clothing Stores 2023
Cotton On
H&M
Markham
Mr Price / MRP
Nike
Sportscene
Studio 88
The Fix
Woolworths
ZARA
Coolest Cold beverage 2023
Appletiser
Cappy
Coca-Cola
Jive Cooldrinks
Lipton Iced Tea
Liqui Fruit
Pepsi
Sprite
Stoney
Tropika
Coolest Colleges 2023
Boston City Campus
Capricorn College / Capricorn TVET College / Senwa
CityVarsity College
Damelin College
Harvard College
IIE Rosebank College
Richfield College
Stanford College
SWGC South West Gauteng College / Mlapo College
Tshwane North TVET College / TNC / Pretoria North
Coolest Company to work for 2023
Anglo American Platinum
Apple
Coca-Cola
Department of Education
Google
Government Department / Public Sector
Mercedes-Benz
SABC
Sasol
Transnet
Coolest Console Games 2023
FIFA
Call of Duty
Dragon Ball Games
Grand Theft Auto / GTA
Ludo
NBA
Need for Speed
Street Fighter 6
Subway Surfer
WWE
Coolest Daily Newspaper 2023
Cape Times
Daily Dispatch
Daily News
Daily Sun
Daily Times Newspaper
Isolezwe
Sowetan
The Citizen
The Star
The Sun
Digital learning Platform 2023
Coursera
Google Classroom
Google Play Books
K53
LinkedIn Learning
Mindset Learn 319
Moodle
Skillshare
Vodacom e-School
YouTube
Coolest Energy Drinks 2023
Dragon Energy Drink
Energade
Lucozade
MoFaya Energy Drink
Predator Energy Drink
Prime
Reboost Energy
Red Bull
Score Energy Drink
Switch Energy Drink
Coolest Fast-Food Places 2023
Burger King
Chicken Licken
Debonairs Pizza
Hungry Lion
KFC
McDonald's
Nando's
RocoMamas
Spur Steak Ranches
Steers
Coolest Female Deodorants 2023
Avon
Avon Far Away
Dove / Dove for Women
Elizabeth Arden Red Door
Mitchum
Nivea / Nivea Women
Oh So Heavenly
PlayGirl
Revlon
Yardley
Coolest Feminine Hygiene Products 2023
Always Pads
Avon
Dettol
Dove
GynaGuard Products
Kotex
Lil- Lets
Nivea / Nivea Women
Oh So Heavenly
Stay Free / Stayfree
Coolest Weekly Newspapers 2023
City Press Newspaper / City News
Rapport Newspaper
Rising Sun
Sunday Sun
Sunday Times
Sunday World
The Guardian Newspaper
The Mail & Guardian
The Sunday News
TygerBurger Newspaper
Coolest Accessory & Jewellery Store
2days Fashion
American Swiss
Be Style
Claires / Claires
Deonne le Roux Jewellers
Gold Star
Honey Fashion Accessories
J’s Accessories
Lady7
MJ Fashion
Coolest Specialist Health & Beauty Store 2023
Avon
Clicks
Dis-Chem
Edgars
Foschini
MAC
Signature
Sorbet
The Body Shop
Woolworths
Coolest Hot beverage 2023
Cadbury Hot Chocolate
Freshpak Rooibos Tea
Hug in a Mug
Jacobs Kronung Coffee
Milo
Mugg & Bean Coffee
Nescafé
Nespresso
Nestlé Hot Chocolate
Starbucks Coffee
Coolest Hotel Brands 2023
City Lodge
Garden Court
Hilton Hotel
Hotel 224
Manhattan Hotel
Marriott Hotel
Protea Hotels by Marriot
Radisson Blu Hotel
Southern Sun Hotel
Sun International Hotel
Coolest Ice Cream 2023
Cornetto
Country Fresh Ice Cream
Dairy Milk (Dairymilk) Ice Cream
Farmhouse Ice Cream
Magnum Ice Cream
Milky Lane Ice Cream
Ola Ice Cream
Oreo
Woolworths Blueberry Ice Cream
Woolworths Tin Roof Ice Cream
Coolest Insurance Brand 2023
1Life Insurance
1st For Women
Assupol
AVBOB
Clientéle
Discovery
MiWay Insurance
Old Mutual
OUTsurance
Sanlam Insurance
Coolest Kids TV Channels 2023
Boomerang (302)
Cartoon Network (301)
Disney Channel (303)
Disney Jnr (309)
Disney XD (304)
eToonz (311)
Jim Jam (310)
Nickelodeon (305)
NickToons (308)
SABC 1 (191)
Coolest Local Celebrities 2023
AKA / Kiernan Jarryd Forbes
Black Coffee / Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo
Bonang Matheba / Queen B
Connie Ferguson
DJ Kabza De Small / Kabelo Motha
DJ Zinhle / Zintle
Makhadzi
Nomzamo Mbatha
Somizi Mhlongo
Trevor Noah
Coolest Local Entertainment Destination 2023
Garden Route
Gold Reef City
Konka
Kruger National Park
Robben Island
Sun City
Table Mountain
The Sudwala Caves
uShaka Marine World
V & A Waterfront
Coolest Local Radio Personalities 2023
Anele Mdoda (Anele And The Club)
Dineo Ranaka
DJ Fresh / Thato Sikwane
DJ Mo Flava
Lerato Kganyago / LKG
Selbeyonce (Selby Mkhize) Ukhozi FM
Skhumbuzo Hlophe (Skhumba) Kaya FM 95.9
Somizi Mhlongo
Thando Thabethe
Thuso Motaung
Coolest Local TV Programmes/series 2023
Blood & Water
Durban Gen
House Of Zwide
Imbewu: The Seed
Skeem Saam
The Queen
The River
The Wife
Uyajola 9/9
Uzalo
Coolest Local Sportspeople 2023
AB De Villiers
Benni McCarthy
Bryan Habana
Caster Semenya
Itumeleng Khune
Percy Tau
Siya Kolisi
Themba Zwane
Thembinkosi Lorch
Wayde van Niekerk
Coolest Loyalty programme 2023
Capitec Live Better
Checkers Xtra Savings
Click ClubCard
FNB eBucks
MTN
Pick n Pay Smart Shopper
Shoprite Xtra Savings
Spar Rewards
The North Face XPLR Pass Loyalty Programme
Vodabucks
Coolest Make-Up Brands 2023
Avon
Clinique
Estée Lauder
L’Oréal
MAC Cosmetics
Maybelline
Nivea
Revlon
Signature
Yardley
Coolest Male Deodorants 2023
Brut
Diesel
Hugo Boss
Nivea / Nivea Men
Old Spice
Playboy
Sanex
Shield / Shield for Men
Solo
Yardley English Blazer
Coolest Motor Vehicles Brands 2023
Audi
BMW
Jeep
Lamborghini
Mercedes-Benz
Porsche
Range Rover
Rolls Royce
Toyota
VW
Coolest Music Store/Website/Streaming 2023
Deezer
Fakaza
Google Play Music
iTunes
JOOX Music
Mp3 Juice
Netflix
SoundCloud
Spotify
VidMate
Coolest Online Accommodations Booking Sites 2023
Airbnb
Booking.com
Computicket.com
Kayak.com
Safari.com
Shot Left
Travel.com / Travel
Travelstart
TripAdvisor / Trip Advisor / Travel Advisor
Trivago / Hotel Trivago
Coolest Travel Destinations 2023
Cape Town
Dubai
Durban
Johannesburg
Maldives
Mauritius
Mpumalanga
New York
Paris
Zanzibar
Coolest Local Online Influencer 2023
Boity Thulo
Connie Ferguson / Harriet Maake the Queen
Mac G
Mihlali Ndamase
Neevan Ferris
Nomzamo Mbatha
Refiloe Maele Phoolo / Cassper Nyovest
Seemah
Somizi Mhlongo / Somgaga
Zozibini Tunzi / Zozi
Coolest Online Store 2023
Amazon
Mr Price/MRP
SHEIN
Sportscene
Superbalist
Takealot
The FIX
Woolworths
Zando
Zara
Coolest Petrol Stations 2023
Astron Petrol Station
BP
Caltex
Elegant Petrol Station
Engen
Puma
Sasol
Shell
Total / TotalEnergies
Viva Garage
Coolest Public Transport Brand 2023
Bolt
City To City
Gautrain
Greyhound
InDriver
Intercape
Metrobus
MyCiti Bus
Translux
Uber
Coolest TV/ Streaming/Content Platforms 2023
Disney Plus / Disney +
DStv Now
Facebook
Instagram
Netflix
Showmax
Spotify
TikTok
Twitter
YouTube
Coolest Universities 2023
Central University of Technology / CUT University
Mangosuthu University of Technology / MUT
North West University / NWU / PUKKE
Sol Plaatje University
Stanford University
UNISA / University of South Africa
University of Fort Hare / UFH
University of Oxford
University of Venda / UNIVEN
Yale University
Coolest Fitness App 2023
30 Day Fitness Challenge / 30 Day Challenge
Apple Fitness
Daily Yoga
Google Fit
Huawei Fitness / Huawei Health
Nike Training Club
Planet Fitness live
Samsung Health App
SweatCoin Fitness App
Virgin Active App
Coolest Food Delivery App 2023
Bolt Foods
Checkers Sixty60
Debonairs Pizza
KFC
McDelivery
Mr D Foods
Nando’s
Pick n Pay ASAP!
Takealot Food Delivery Service
Uber Eats
Coolest Gaming Console 2023
Cellphone
Computer / Laptop / PC
Playstation 2 / PS2
Playstation 3 / PS3
Playstation 4 / PS4
Playstation 5 / PS5
PSP / Sony PSP
Xbox 360
Xbox One / Xbox 1
Xbox Series X/ Series S
Coolest Grocery Store 2023
Boxer Super Stores
Checkers
Fruit & Veg / Food Lovers Market
Game Stores
Makro
OK / OK Foods
Pick n Pay
Shoprite
Usave
Woolworths
Coolest Haircare Products 2023
Aunt Jackie’s
Black Chic
Dark and Lovely
Dove
L’Oréal
Native Child
Organics Hair Care
Revlon
Sofnfree
TRESemmé
Coolest Radio Stations 2023
5FM
Gagasi FM 99.5FM
Good Hope FM 94.7
Heart 104.9 FM
KFM 94.5
Lesedi FM 88.4
METRO FM 96.4
Motsweding FM
Radio 2000 FM 97.5
Thobela FM
Coolest Sit-Down Restaurants 2023
Debonairs Pizza
KFC
McDonald's
Mugg & Bean
Nando's
Ocean Basket (OB)
Panarottis
RocoMamas
Spur Steak Ranches
Wimpy
Coolest Sauces Brands 2023
All Gold
Crosse & Blackwell
Knorr
Maggi
Mrs Ball’s
Nando’s
Six Gun Grill / 6 Gun Grill Sauces
Spur Sauce
Steers
Wellingtons
Coolest Savings & Investment Platform 2023
African Bank
Capitec
EasyEquities
FNB Investor Platform
JSE / Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Nedbank
Old Mutual Invest
Sanlam
Standard Bank
TymeBank
Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brands 2023
Adidas
Bathu
Converse
Drip Footwear (Root of fame)
Gucci
Jordan / Air Jordan
Nike
Puma
Timberland
Vans
Coolest Shopping Malls 2023
Canal Walk
Eastgate Shopping Centre
Gateway
Mall of Africa
Mall of the North
Maponya
Menlyn
Pavillion
Sandton City
V&A Waterfront
Coolest Shower Gel 2023
Avon Shower Gel
Dove Shower Gel / Body Wash
Lux Shower Gel
Nivea Shower Gel
Oh So Heavenly Shower Gel
Other
Protex Shower Gel
Radox Shower Gel
Sanex Shower Gel
Vaseline Body Wash / Shower Gel
Coolest Skincare Products 2023
Avon
Dawn
Dove
Eucerin
Gentle Magic
L’Oréal
Neutrogena
Nivea
Portia M
Vaseline
Coolest Snack Brand 2023
#Hello Snacks
BB Snacks
Cadbury Dairy Milk
Doritos
Fritos
Go-Slos
Maynards
Oreos
Pringles
Simba Chips
Coolest Soap Bars 2023
Dettol Bar Soap
Dove Beauty Cream Bar
Johnson & Johnson Soap
Lifebuoy Soap
Lux Soap
Nivea Soap
Palmolive Soap
Protex Soap
Sunlight Bar Soap
Sunlight Green Bar
Coolest Social Media App 2023
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Moya
Snapchat
Telegram
TikTok
Twitter
WhatsApp
YouTube
Coolest Spreads 2023
Black Cat Peanut Butter
Blossom
Chocnut Spread
Flora Margarine Spread
Melrose
Nutella
Rama
Stork Margarine / Country Spread
Sunshine D
Yum Yum Peanut Butter
Coolest Stationery Store 2023
Checkers
CNA
Crazy Store
Game Stores
Makro
PEP Stores
PNA
Shoprite
Typo
Van Schaik Bookstore
Coolest Sweets 2023
Amajoya
Beacon Sweets
Cadbury Eclairs
M&Ms
Manhattan Marshmallows
Maynards
Pin Pop
Skittles
Stumbo
Yogueta
Coolest Technology Brand 2023
Apple
Google
Hisense
Huawei
LG
META (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp)
Samsung
Sony
Tesla
TikTok
Coolest Tinned Food 2023
All Gold
Bull Brand
Glenryck
Heinz
KOO
Lucky Star
Pot O Gold
Rhodes
Saldanha
Woolworths
Coolest Telecomms Provider 2023
Cell C
China Mobile
Green Telecoms
MTN
Mweb
Rain
Telkom
Vodacom
VOX Telecom
Vuma
Coolest Toy Store 2023
Babies R Us
Baby City
Crazy Store
Game
Makro
Shoprite
Takealot
Toy Kingdom
Toys R Us
ToyZone
Coolest TV Channels 2023
BET
Cartoon Network / CN
Channel O
Disney Channel
M-Net
Moja Love
MTV Base
Mzansi Magic
Studio Universal
TLC Entertainment

