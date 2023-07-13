Always P&G empowers South Africa on Menstrual Hygiene Day with #BloodSisters campaign

Always, a brand of Procter & Gamble, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary campaign, Always: Ending Period Poverty (EPP), in support of Menstrual Hygiene Day's 2023 theme: 'making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030'. The official event was held on 26 May 2023, at Thutolore Secondary School in Gauteng, with the primary goal of promoting menstrual hygiene awareness and breaking down the barriers to education caused by period poverty.

"Every girl deserves to go to school without fear of missing classes because of her period. With the Ending Period Poverty campaign, Always is making sure that girls have access to the menstrual hygiene products and education they need to succeed," says Bontle Modiselle, lead influencer and choreographer for the Always #BloodSisterCampaign.

Through the EPP campaign, Always aims to empower young girls by transforming the value of a sanitary pad from mere protection to a symbol of a step closer to education and a fulfilling life.

Alicia Eggington, vice president and general manager for South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia, expressed her excitement about the campaign, saying: "Our objective is to encourage individuals to walk alongside South African girls, one sanitary pad at a time. A sanitary pad signifies progress towards education and a brighter future."

To amplify the campaign, Always has launched the #BloodSisters social media hashtag and urges everyone to participate in the cause. The EPP campaign seeks to foster a sense of sisterhood and motivate people to donate sanitary pads that will be distributed to underprivileged girls in South African high schools.

The Always' #EndingPeriodPoverty campaign will feature several notable guests, a session with the Keeping Girls in School Brand Nurse, and a thrilling dance routine led by the Always brand ambassador, Bontle Modiselle, to the new Always Sisters song.

The Always EPP campaign supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aims to ensure that all girls have access to quality menstrual hygiene products and education. P&G is committed to promoting menstrual hygiene and breaking down the taboos surrounding menstruation.

The accurate dissemination of information on menstruation and menstrual hygiene is critical in eradicating stigmas and taboos surrounding the topic. Education fosters a healthy attitude towards menstruation, enabling girls and women to manage their periods with confidence and dignity.

The Always Keeping Girls in School programme addresses the issue of girls missing school due to their periods. The programme focuses on three key areas: access to menstrual products, menstrual health and hygiene education, and challenging stigma, shame, and self confidence surrounding menstruation. To date, Always has donated over 50 million pads to more than 1,000,000 girls across Africa, and the brand is determined to do more in the future.

Visit Always P&G's website or follow the #BloodSisters hashtag on social media to learn more about the Always EPP campaign and how you can support the cause. Let us collaborate to end period poverty and ensure that no one is left behind because of menstruation by 2030.

About P&G

Procter & Gamble is one of the world's leading consumer goods companies, with a presence in over 180 countries. The company's mission is to be a force for good in the world, and it is committed to sustainability, equality, and innovation.



