Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

COHSASAIntercareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Medical Aid Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Medshield: Feel your best by adopting a holistic approach to healthy eating

13 Jul 2023
Issued by: Stone
In our fast-paced lives, it's easy to prioritise convenience over nutritious meal choices that negatively impact our energy levels, mental well-being, and overall health. Adopting a holistic approach to healthy eating goes beyond strict diets or quick weight-loss methods. It's about finding balance and making lifestyle changes that support overall well-being.
Medshield: Feel your best by adopting a holistic approach to healthy eating

By understanding the significance of this approach, we can restore balance, achieve weight loss, enhance mental well-being, increase our energy levels, and cultivate a positive mindset. Let's explore the critical elements of a holistic approach to healthy eating and how these contribute to our well-being.

  1. Find the balance between pleasure and nourishment

    2. A holistic approach recognises the importance of enjoying our food while nourishing our bodies with wholesome choices. It's essential to strike a balance between nourishing meals and occasional indulgences. Consulting a healthcare professional, such as a dietitian or health and wellness coach, can guide your needs and considerations. They can help you navigate the journey of holistic self-care and conscious eating, ensuring you make informed choices about your nutrition.

  2. Mindful eating and listening to our bodies

    3. Practising mindful eating is vital to a holistic approach to healthy eating. By being present and attuned to our bodies' signals, we can determine how much and when to eat. Mindful eating involves savouring each bite, recognising hunger and fullness cues, and choosing foods that nourish and satisfy. This practice allows us to develop a deeper connection with our bodies and make conscious choices that support our overall well-being.

  3. Regular physical activity

    4. Maintaining a positive mindset and incorporating physical activity into our daily routines are vital components of a holistic approach. Engaging in activities we enjoy, such as walking, jogging, cycling, or dancing, not only aids in maintaining a healthy weight but also boosts mood, improves cardiovascular health, and enhances overall fitness. Choose a training programme that aligns with your body type and health objectives, and remember that consistency is vital to reaching your goals.

  4. Create a supportive environment

    5. Acknowledging that the journey to a healthier lifestyle may have setbacks and plateaus, it's important to remain resilient and avoid self-criticism. Surround yourself with like-minded individuals who offer encouragement and motivation on your journey. Remember that this is not just a physical transformation but a mental and emotional one. Prioritise your emotional self-care and create a supportive environment that fosters healthy eating habits.

  5. Embracing an 80/20 mindset

    6. Avoiding extremes and letting go of the pursuit of perfection is crucial in maintaining a sustainable approach to healthy eating. Set realistic health and wellness goals that are attainable and maintainable in the long run. Embrace the 80/20 mindset, prioritising healthy choices 80% of the time while allowing for flexibility and indulgences 20% of the time. This balance makes the journey enjoyable, enabling you to sustain healthy habits while enjoying occasional treats.

Supporting your journey with Medshield Movement

A holistic approach to healthy eating goes beyond mere calorie counting and strict diets. It encompasses listening to your mind and body to find balance. The process will help you achieve a balanced weight goal whilst fostering overall wellness, vitality and a harmonious relationship with food. Remember, it is a journey, and by taking small steps daily, you can significantly transform your health and well-being.

It's important to remember that you are not alone on this journey and to maintain a supportive mindset. With Medshield Medical Scheme by your side, you receive access to Medshield Movement. In this all-in-one online resource centre, you can access and enjoy the latest exercise videos, workout programmes, meal plans, live workouts and more. It provides everything you need to support your fitness journey, improve your health and your overall well-being.

Medshield, your trusted Partner for Life!

NextOptions
Stone
Stone provides excellent strategy counsel, engagement consulting and communication services. We support our clients' business goals on their journey to success and prosperity.
Read more: health, healthy eating, exercise, healthy lifestyle, Medshield



Related

How can we support our youth's mental health struggles? - Medshield
StoneHow can we support our youth's mental health struggles? - Medshield28 Jun 2023
Preparing for chemotherapy
StonePreparing for chemotherapy12 Jun 2023
Is your crazy lifestyle making you sick? - Medshield
StoneIs your crazy lifestyle making you sick? - Medshield26 May 2023
The impact smoking has on your organs and medical aid cover - Medshield
StoneThe impact smoking has on your organs and medical aid cover - Medshield23 May 2023
What you need to know about child vaccinations - Medshield
StoneWhat you need to know about child vaccinations - Medshield22 May 2023
Are you ready for the winter flu? Things you need to know - Medshield
StoneAre you ready for the winter flu? Things you need to know - Medshield5 May 2023
Source:
NY Festivals Health Awards announces 2023 winners5 May 2023
State of the South African economy and your health
StoneState of the South African economy and your health11 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz