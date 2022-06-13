P&G's Always Keeping Girls in School programme makes an important intervention in the lives of South Africa's schoolgirls

Procter & Gamble South Africa (P&G) is continuing with its efforts to make meaningful change in South African society, focusing on some of the country's most vulnerable citizens. Together with the Footprint Foundation, P&G marked Menstrual Hygiene Day with an event at Sekano-Ntoane Secondary School in Soweto, Johannesburg on Friday, 27 May. The event was focused on promoting menstrual hygiene education and awareness, and as part of the programme they donated sanitary towels to the learners. Some of the main actors from the popular Skeem Saam drama series were present in support of the initiative.