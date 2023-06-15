SA wins at international loyalty awards

FNB's eBucks and DStv with Ogilvy won in four categories at the recent International Loyalty Awards.

Image supplied: (From left) Amanda Cromhout, Truth CEO and International Loyalty Personality of the Year, with Annich McIntosh, editor of Loyalty Magazine

Held in London, South African Truth CEO, Amanda Cromhout, was also awarded the only individual award of the event, the International Loyalty Personality of the Year, which recognises a person’s contribution to the industry.

FNB’s eBucks received three accolades for The Best Use of Technology, The Best Long-Term Loyalty Initiative and Best Loyalty Programme in the Africa & Middle East region.

eBucks was the only loyalty brand to receive three awards at this year's event.

DStv and Ogilvy South Africa were recognised for the Best Short-Term Loyalty Initiative for a campaign that gave Big Brother fans control using DStv Rewards.

Pinnacle of recognition

The International Loyalty Awards are considered the pinnacle of recognition for consumer loyalty programmes and pay tribute to the brands building lasting, profitable customer relationships.

Established 11 years ago, the global competition brings together leaders in loyalty from Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and the Americas to celebrate innovation and creativity.

The 2023 Awards Ceremony saw 111 finalists competing across 18 categories, with South African loyalty programmes up against international brands such as Adidas, Mastercard and Exxon Mobil.

Mature loyalty market

Cromhout is the founder and judging chair of the South African Loyalty Awards, a judge for the International Loyalty Awards and one of the Top 10 Promising CEOs of 2023 by Industry Era.

Speaking at the ceremony she said that the Awards eBucks and DStv won as well as other South African brands nominated in various categories, were well-deserved recognition for what is an incredibly mature loyalty market.

“Tonight, South African loyalty brands rightfully stood alongside the best loyalty brands in the world as their peers. I am honoured and grateful to receive recognition at what are the most prestigious loyalty awards globally.”

Tangible way to help consumers

“Globally we’re seeing brands moving to money-saving offers, providing differential pricing for loyalty members and in some cases a whole new pricing structure.

“This will become more pervasive with food inflation stretching consumers’ budgets. Groceries are necessary spending and loyalty programmes are a real tangible way to help consumers make ends meet,” says Cromhout

She says typically loyalty programmes allowed consumers to earn points or get discounts, but increasingly they want both.

Even if the savings are very small, these make a difference to people struggling to feed a family on inflation-constrained budgets.

Cromhout, who cut her teeth in customer loyalty at British Airways and later Woolworths, has worked with both award winners as well providing strategic consulting to loyalty programmes in South Africa and more than 20 markets around the world.

“I’m often asked how the South African market stacks up against the rest of the world - it excels. Watch out at next year’s awards.”