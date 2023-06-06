Kaleeta McDade named LIA creativity in the Metaverse and evolution Jury President

The London International Awards (LIA) has announced the Jury President and Jurors for the 2023 Creativity In The Metaverse and Evolution categories.

Kaleeta McDade is the Chief Experience Design Officer of VMLY&R and this years Jury President for the category. In her role at the agency, she bridges creative storytelling, technology, design, and user experience for the agency’s clients. She is celebrated for her proven ability to drive impact for brands; helping them shape a strategy and vision that deepens the consumer relationship across every stage of the engagement life cycle.

McDade's influence and leadership has informed how customers around the world have experienced some of the largest brands in retail, sports, beauty, and health.

McDade’s belief that when experiences are produced at the intersection of creativity, humanity and technology, they have the power to transform companies and brands, makes her a perfect fit as Jury President.

On judging LIA, Kaleeta stated, “LIA recognises the Metaverse is more volatile than it is impermanent. Our ability to build virtual worlds and create cultural connection is worth celebrating. The same way the mobile phone democratised the internet, glasses will democratise the Metaverse. We are hitting the hype curve of disbelief, there is a first mover advantage for those who continue to believe. LIA has facilitated an opportunity to express, not the revolution of marketing - but the evolution. Creating a stage for new narratives, that transition us, as an industry, from storytelling to story-living. It is such an honour to be afforded the opportunity to lead both of these categories.”

Creativity in the Metaverse and evolution Jury

Joey David Tiempo, founder/CEO, Octopus&Whale, Manila

Félix del Valle, chief creative officer, MRM Spain, Madrid

Bianca Guimaraes, partner/executive creative director, Mischief @ No Fixed Address, Brooklyn

Naoki Ito, chief creative officer/founder, Party, Tokyo

Kadine James, chief disruptor executive producer, Artificial Rome, Berlin

Carren O'Keefe, chief creative officer, Digitas UK, London

Taj Reid, Global chief experience officer, Edelman

Wesley ter Haar,founder, MediaMonks, Los Angeles

Lewis Tutssel, head of EMEA Gaming, Creative Shop, Meta, London

Dissara Udomdej, CEO/creative founder, Yell Advertising, Bangkok

The juries will gather on-site in Las Vegas to view every piece of work in their respective categories. LIA has no pre-judging. This ensures that all work will be judged equally through careful deliberations and robust discussions.

Entries into these categories do not have to focus on advertising, but rather creative solutions.