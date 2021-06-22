Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition

Covid-19 has impacted infected people in different ways. Some have been asymptomatic; many have had mild cases; some have had to be hospitalised but didn't need ventilation; and others have endured long stays in ICU. There are those who have recovered quickly, but a number of people are suffering from 'long-Covid' and experience symptoms that go on for months. As with any other illness, nutrition will play an important role in recovery. Whatever you eat and drink on a daily basis will either be supporting and advancing your return to health or making it more challenging for your body to fully heal. Importantly, good nutrition can help to avoid risks of complications and shorten your recovery time.