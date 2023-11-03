Mediclinic Cape Gate notches up another quality award

There were celebrations recently when CEO of Cohsasa, Jacqui Stewart, presented a four-year accreditation certificate to Mediclinic Cape Gate. It was the fourth time that this 164-bed multi-specialist hospital in Brackenfell in the northern suburbs of Cape Town had been accredited. This time the hospital achieved an enviable score of 98 out of a possible 100 points.

Jacqui Stewart, CEO of Cohsasa, presents Mediclinic Cape Gate’s four-year accreditation certificate to hospital general manager, Carol Defty, and heads of department

Recently a standalone day clinic was added to the complex, which operates as a sub-unit of the hospital with the sharing of managerial, administrative, and support functions. This hospital was also accredited at the August Cohsasa Board Meeting, achieving a three-year accreditation award.

Jacqui Stewart with the unit heads of Mediclinic Cape Gate

With the Covid-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror and acknowledging that hospitals around the world have come through some demanding times Stewart said: “You have proved to us that it isn’t about the survey. It’s what happens in-between. Our surveyors can see the depth of what you do: it’s not a superficial wallpapering exercise. This is about the reality of what you do every single day. That’s what patients should be looking for. I think patients should insist going to an accredited hospital because they are assured that standards are being met.”

Says chief operating officer of Mediclinic, Dr Gerrit de Villiers: “The relationship between Cohsasa and Mediclinic over the years has led to us implementing systems to ensure quality of care is delivered. This repeat accreditation supports the embedment of this in Mediclinic Cape Gate and across our Group. We value any contribution to ensuring the best clinical outcomes for our patients as part of a constant learning and improvement focus.”