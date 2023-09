Durbanville police are investigating a case of armed robbery at a local healthcare facility.

MediClinic has confirmed that an individual gained access to its Durbanville facility on Thursday evening, 31 August. The man robbed visitors and family members of patients of their valuables.

The complainant, a 38-year-old female, was at the facility on Thursday, 31 August.

She was busy on a mobile phone when an unknown armed man approached and robbed her of her mobile device. The suspect then fled and in the process continued robbing other visitors in the same facility.