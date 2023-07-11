Industries

Africa


Mediclinic Vergelegen shines in the quality stakes

11 Jul 2023
Issued by: COHSASA
Mediclinic Vergelegen is setting a pace for quality improvement, patient safety, and accreditation in Somerset West in the Western Cape. The hospital was handed its second four-year accreditation certificate by the CEO of Cohsasa, Jacqui Stewart, this week. This is the hospital's seventh accreditation award since receiving its first one in 1996. With such a long history of compliance with international standards, it is clear, said Stewart, that Mediclinic Vergelegen has quality improvement deeply embedded in its DNA.
Marquin Crotz (left), general hospital manager of Mediclinic Vergelegen receives the Cohsasa accreditation certificate from CEO of Cohsasa, Jacqui Stewart. Photographed with them in the Mediclinic Vergelegen boardroom are members of the senior management of the hospital.
Marquin Crotz (left), general hospital manager of Mediclinic Vergelegen receives the Cohsasa accreditation certificate from CEO of Cohsasa, Jacqui Stewart. Photographed with them in the Mediclinic Vergelegen boardroom are members of the senior management of the hospital.

“It is part of what you do every day. I have come to the hospital to present the certificate, instead of sending it via courier, because I know that Mediclinic Vergelegen – like many other hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic – was operating at full stretch with staff working long hours. We at Cohsasa wanted to pay tribute to your staff for going the extra mile and for using the standards to help get you through the pandemic.”

Hospital general manager, Marquin Crotz said there was no doubt that adherence to standards had helped the hospital maintain its operational performance, even during the most critical time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

COHSASA
The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.
Read more: Mediclinic, COHSASA, Mediclinic Vergelegen, Jacqui Stewart



