Mediclinic Vergelegen shines in the quality stakes

“It is part of what you do every day. I have come to the hospital to present the certificate, instead of sending it via courier, because I know that Mediclinic Vergelegen – like many other hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic – was operating at full stretch with staff working long hours. We at Cohsasa wanted to pay tribute to your staff for going the extra mile and for using the standards to help get you through the pandemic.”
Hospital general manager, Marquin Crotz said there was no doubt that adherence to standards had helped the hospital maintain its operational performance, even during the most critical time of the Covid-19 pandemic.