Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Health & Safety News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

SABS approves standard for reusable sanitary towels

Government has welcomed the announcement of washable reusable sanitary towel standard by the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS).


The SABS passed the first reusable sanitary standard: The manufacturer of Washable, Reusable Sanitary Towels (SANS 1812) on 6 May 2020. The publication of this standard is one of the first standards for washable sanitary pads in Southern Africa and is leading the way for other African countries to follow.

Welcoming the announcement during International Menstrual Hygiene Day on Thursday, the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) said the momentous act allows women and girls another safe option to manage their menstruation.

“DWYPD offered support and guidance through the standards process because our position has always been one of pro-choice. Women and girls need safe choices for ways to manage their menstruation.

“Support offered by the department demonstrates the commitment the South African government has in meeting the diverse menstrual health needs of women and girls in South Africa through the department’s Sanitary Dignity Implementation Framework,” the department said.

#SeamlessSA: How Ramona Kasavan is taking Mimi Women to the rest of Africa

Ramona Kasavan is taking over Africa one sanitary towel at a time. She started her company, Mimi Women, after seeing large numbers of girls missing school over their monthly menses...

By Maroefah Smith 14 Mar 2019


The department noted that many women and girls in South Africa face significant challenges when it comes to managing their menstrual cycle and often struggle, due to lack of access to affordable sanitary products. This hurdle, along with the stigma that surrounds menstruation can cause both emotional and physical harm.

With this new SABS standard, the department said, consumers can be confident that a washable reusable menstrual pad offers women and girls an option that is affordable and longer-lasting than a single-use pad.

“Due to restrictions in supply from regulations to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, there is a general increase in the need for sanitary products for destitute families. The lockdown period also disrupted the normal sanitary dignity programme delivery channels such as schools. Displacement or relocation to places of safety and shelters has also left women and girls without access to sanitary products.

“Recognising that the coronavirus has brought about a disruption in sanitary dignity programmes delivered by most departments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) the need to address menstrual health in society has become more important than ever. So this news is even more welcomed under our current state of disaster,” the department said.

Claims that reusable sanitary towels are SABS-tested are false

The SABS has been made aware that there are some companies selling and distributing reusable sanitary towels with false claims that they have been tested and certified by the organisation...

30 Sep 2019


The South African Coalition for Menstrual Health and Management (SACMHM) Products, Standards and Supply Chain Task Committee member Diana Nelson has commended the South African Government and SABS for their support, which has made this possible, even during Covid-19 pandemic.

“They worked to advance this important standard to help meet the diverse needs of women and girls in South Africa. The health and safety of women and girls menstruating is of utmost importance to our organisation, and that is why we are encouraged by the outstanding dedication of the South African Government to ensure this standard was published,” Nelson said.

Nelson said Days for Girls International were also on the Washable Task Committee working on the development of the standard for the past two years.

Director of Social Empowerment and Participation in the department of Women, Sipiwo Matshoba, said the new standard puts South Africa on the map as a leader in the menstrual health and hygiene sector.

“This is an important and exciting milestone that we have reached in order to broaden product choice in line with the sanitary dignity implementation framework,” Matshoba said.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Comment

Read more: South African Bureau of Standards, sanitary pads, women's health, menstruation

Top stories

Commercial property: a long recovery, but opportunities for some

By Rick de Sousa

SABS approves standard for reusable sanitary towels
Level 3: Green light for takeaways and booze, but tobacco ban remains

By Lauren Hartzenberg

Caprichem charged for hiking prices of sanitiser

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz