Danny Painter launches online book show

No stranger behind the mic or in front of the camera, radio personality Danny Painter has launched an online book show entitled 'The XOh Book Show'.

The online book show has been described as "fun, sexy, and definitely not safe for work!" with no topic being too taboo for the media personality.



“We’ve read some very strange and unusual things and realised no one was talking about them, when most of us are definitely reading them! We put on some make up, poured some wine and recorded the show,” says Painter, who with close friend, Sonje Love review the sexier side of literature - erotic fan fiction - in the recently launched show



Having hosted commercial radio shows and TV programmes since the age of 13, Painter was recently named the ‘Best Radio Presenter’ for 2020 by Galore SA.



Episodes will be released monthly on the XO TV channel platform.



Watch the first instalment



