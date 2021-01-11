Online Media News South Africa

Menu

#BizTrends2021

Marketing & Media trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Danny Painter launches online book show

11 Jan 2021
No stranger behind the mic or in front of the camera, radio personality Danny Painter has launched an online book show entitled 'The XOh Book Show'.
Danny Painter


The online book show has been described as "fun, sexy, and definitely not safe for work!" with no topic being too taboo for the media personality.

“We’ve read some very strange and unusual things and realised no one was talking about them, when most of us are definitely reading them! We put on some make up, poured some wine and recorded the show,” says Painter, who with close friend, Sonje Love review the sexier side of literature - erotic fan fiction - in the recently launched show

Having hosted commercial radio shows and TV programmes since the age of 13, Painter was recently named the ‘Best Radio Presenter’ for 2020 by Galore SA.

Episodes will be released monthly on the XO TV channel platform.

Watch the first instalment here.

Danny Painter

Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Comment

Related

#WomensMonth: Danny Painter on her new venture and why we need more women in the driver's seat18 Aug 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz