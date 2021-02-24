Mediamark launches Guaranteed Target Segment solutions

Trend indicators for 2021 show that that the insatiable appetite for all things data is on the rise.
Through extensive conversation in the market, Mediamark has found that advertisers and media professionals alike are on the lookout for data-driven, time and cost-efficient ways to achieve audience uplift and deliver audience KPIs.
In response, Mediamark launches its Guaranteed Target Segment (GTS) solutions to advertisers. These will deliver guaranteed audiences against sought after, pre-defined segments. These segments represent the economically active middle and high socio-economic markets.
Itumeleng Lethoko, Mediamark head of analytics and insights, says: “The Mediamark stations deliver highly competitive reach among its competitor set across the various segments within different regions. This delivery includes low duplication with minimal wastage.” The GTS solutions offer advertisers quality brand exposure as spots are placed in premium environments and quarter-hour time slots, for the best audience delivery and cost-effective campaigns.
Mediamark has partnered with third-party providers, which will enable us to guarantee solutions, provide advertisers with efficient spot buying, campaign monitoring and post-campaign analysis. Real-time campaign tracking provides assurance against under-delivery and spots not being flighted.
Cindy Diamond, group sales director of Mediamark, says: "After the recent launch of the data survey products, which allow advertisers to tap into rich first-party data, Mediamark wanted to continue the innovation by finding a way to give advertisers cost effective campaign options that include guaranteed performance ratings. We are thrilled to share this solution with our clients to help campaigns stand out from the clutter and ultimately drive ROI. This solution is rapidly evolving and will soon include digital audio so watch this space.”
Email az.oc.kramaidem@stg
for more information.