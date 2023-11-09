BlackFriday: SA retail brands reveal plans for 2023

Black Friday has grown into one of the most important events on the South African retail calendar and effectively kicks off the festive retail season.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, retailers and brands stretched Black Friday throughout November to avoid crowds in stores and ease the pressure on already strained supply chains.

The trend continues this year as cash-strapped consumers are expected to stretch their rands even further as the cost of living rises.

Over the last few months, retailers have had to work hard to prepare their systems for the inevitable spike in online shopper traffic and sales volumes for increased e-commerce capabilities.

Here's what shoppers can expect from the retail brands:

Massmart

“Despite the difficult year local consumers have faced, our customers have expressed keen interest in Black Friday this year. Massmart’s customers have been clear that they prefer month-long promotions as they have more time to compare pricing and shop the items they really need; and are able to avoid the Black Friday rush. With our strong store presence, online home delivery or online in-store pickup offerings we're ready to make this Black Friday a convenient and stress-free shopping experience,” says Andrew Stein, Massmart’s chief customer officer.

View the weekly deals from Makro, Game and Builders.

Woolworths

According to BusinessTech, Woolworths has relaunched its weekly deals, where it will offer and unlock new discounts each week leading up to Black Friday.

The group is currently offering 30% off select beauty products online, with other specials geared towards women’s apparel, chocolates and Samsung headsets.

HiFi Corp

HiFi Corp, Incredible Connection and Hirsch’s have all launched their own-branded ‘Black November’ sales with deals running throughout the whole month.

HiFi Corp sees discounts on TVs, appliances, electronics and mobile devices.

The group said that there will also be up to 50% off clearance items both in-store and online.

The specials will be running throughout November.

View the specials.

Incredible Connection

Incredible Connection has brought back its 'Black Star November', which will offer discounts on laptops, devices, printers, routers and other tech.

The group also has specials on mobile inverters, battery packs and power supplies, which should help anyone who is still looking for a way to mitigate load shedding.

View the Black Star November Catalogue.

Hirsch’s

As with previous years, Hisch’s is running Black Friday specials all month, adding new deals each week until 30 November.

The group is running deals on TVs, appliances, cookware, beds and of course, the ever-popular air fryers.

View Hirsch’s Black Friday deals.

This list will be updated as more plans are announced.