Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DistellMeltwaterNielsenIQACDOCO SAEverlyticTPDCQuickEasy SoftwareAckermansMpact PlasticsThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Copy and Content Coordinator Cape Town
  • Sales Intern Cape town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Woolworths annual sales helped by second-half improvement

    26 Jul 2022
    By: Nqobile Dludla
    Fashion and grocery retailer Woolworths Holdings said on Tuesday, 26 July, that annual turnover rose by 1.4%, helped by an improved second half of the year as lockdown restrictions eased, especially in Australia and New Zealand.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    Its South African fashion beauty and home business grew turnover and concession sales in the 52 weeks ended 26 June by 5.4%, supported by new winter ranges, market share gains in its categories such as denim, and a stronger performance from the rest of Africa, Woolworths said in a trading update.

    Food sales grew by 4.2%, reflecting the return to out-of-home consumption, an increasingly competitive grocery environment and low product inflation across key categories, it said.

    Australia, New Zealand business

    In Australia and New Zealand, upmarket department chain David Jones and fashion chain Country Road Group reported a better-than-expected rebound in sales in the second half as restrictions eased in the region.

    In the first half, government-enforced restrictions across the region required the closure of stores representing more than 70% of its brick-and-mortar sales base for an extended period.

    Source: ©hxdyl via
    SA retail sales rise by a measly 0.1% in May

    14 Jul 2022

    David Jones' sales grew by 4.3% in the second half, post the easing of lockdown restrictions but dipped by 2.6% for the full year ended 26 June.

    Country Road on the other hand grew full-year sales by 3.1%, "driven primarily by a strong performance from the Country Road, Trenery and Politix brands, following the successful launch of new ranges and the ongoing focus on brand and product positioning," Woolworths said.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Editing by Louise Heavens
    Read more: retail sales, Woolworths, Country Road, food retail, David Jones, fashion retail, Nqobile Dludla



    Related

    A branch South African mobile communications provider Vodacom in Cape Town is shown in this picture taken 10 November 2015. Reuters/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
    Vodacom to move tower ops to separate legal entity21 Jul 2022
    Source: ©jewhyte -
    H&M to cease operations in Russia19 Jul 2022
    Source: ©Dolgachov -
    Takealot disagrees with CompCom report findings15 Jul 2022
    Ethical fashion: How transparent are the world's biggest brands?
    Ethical fashion: How transparent are the world's biggest brands?15 Jul 2022
    Source: ©hxdyl via
    SA retail sales rise by a measly 0.1% in May14 Jul 2022
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Covid can't break South Africa's love affair with shopping malls30 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz