SA retail sales rise by a measly 0.1% in May

Stats SA reports that South African retail trade sales increased by 0.1% year-on-year in May 2022.

Positive annual growth rates were recorded for: general dealers (3.7%); and all ‘other’ retailers (2.1%). The largest positive contributor to this increase was general dealers (contributing 1.6 percentage points).

The largest negative contributors were retailers in: textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (contributing -0.7 of a percentage point); and hardware, paint and glass (contributing -0.6 of a percentage point).

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 1.0% in May 2022 compared with April 2022. This followed month-on-month changes of 0.6% in April 2022 and 0.3% in March 2022.

Retail trade sales increased by 1.9% in the three months ended May 2022 compared with the three months ended May 2021. The largest positive contributor to this increase was general dealers (3.6% and contributing 1.6 percentage points).