    South African retail sales rise 3.4% in April

    17 Jun 2022
    Stats SA reports that South African retail trade sales increased by 3.4% year-on-year in April 2022.

    South African retail sales rise 3.4% in April

    The largest positive annual growth rates were recorded for: retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (6.8%); retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (6.4%); and general dealers (5.4%).

    The largest positive contributors to this increase were: general dealers (contributing 2.2 percentage points); and retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (contributing 1.1 percentage points).

    Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 0.2% in April 2022 compared with March 2022. This followed month-on-month changes of 0.8% in March 2022 and -1.3% in February 2022. In the three months ended April 2022, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 1.1% compared with the previous three months.
    Read more: retail sales, retail trade

