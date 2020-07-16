Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

#BizUnity

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Liquor orders in limbo

16 Jul 2020
President Ramaphosa's surprise reinstatement of South Africa's booze ban on Sunday night has been met with mixed emotions and debate around the timing and lack of notice for affected industries.

©portokalis via 123RF

Local online retailer OneDayOnly.co.za says that while it understands and supports the intentions behind the revised regulations, it feels for its suppliers and is concerned about the knock-on effects for itself and the industry as a whole.

In a tweet following the speech, former public protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela asked why regulations could not have been passed on a Thursday night to be effective from the Monday: “Businesses would have been saved from incurring costs for stock that will not move for a long time [and] Thursday would be ideal because trading from Friday to Sunday is prohibited."


Regarding the way forward now for e-tailers and specifically OneDayOnly, company spokesperson Matthew Leighton explains that all alcohol orders that were scheduled for delivery on Monday, 13 July, have been recalled and they are in the process of receiving these back from their couriers. “We will then safeguard these orders until such time as we are able to dispatch,” says Leighton.

Alcohol ban may spell disaster for industry as job losses loom

South Africa's alcohol industry has expressed its disappointment with the government's decision to reinstate the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol...

3 days ago


Stock that the company was waiting to receive from its suppliers has been put on hold, meaning OneDayOnly's suppliers will not deliver until regulations allow.

When asked what he would recommend in terms of process for the industry, Leighton says, “First prize would be the ability to continue to sell with deferred delivery, as this will enable us to help support those wine farms and other outlets that will desperately need the economic support. This was our sales structure during Levels 4 and 5 of lockdown and, given the challenging situation, worked well.”
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: liquor, alcohol ban, liquor trade, OneDayOnly

Related

Alcohol ban may spell disaster for industry as job losses loom3 days ago
Distell's new Click2Collect platform simplifies drinks shopping at taverns2 Jul 2020
Michelangelo Awards now open to RTD beverages1 Jul 2020
Diageo to open its first carbon-neutral distillery30 Jun 2020
How SA retailer Dry Dock Liquor adapted its strategy during lockdown29 Jun 2020
National Liquor Traders Council created to transform tavern industry23 Jun 2020
New click and collect drinks ordering platform targets taverns10 Jun 2020
Level 3: Green light for takeaways and booze, but tobacco ban remains28 May 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz