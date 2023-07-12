Industries

#WPRD2023: Harnessing The Power Of Public Relations

12 Jul 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
The third annual World PR Day takes place on 16 July, this Sunday, with the theme Harnessing The Power Of Public Relations.
#WPRD2023: Harnessing The Power Of Public Relations

Started two years ago in 2021 by WPRD, World PR Day is a unified global agenda towards making the world understand and utilise PR better.

The day celebrates the public relations (PR) industry and PR practitioners through a host of activities. Last year saw more than 10,000 people from 60 countries, across six continents participate in the day, which included over 20 PR and comms associations and 150 agencies.

PR is misunderstood, poorly appreciated

The WPRD site explains that PR is a “terribly misunderstood, poorly appreciated, and thus poorly remunerated practice”.

It states that businesses and countries, and people in general, do not see PR for what it really is, which is: "A strategic aspect of business and governance, invaluable in building relationships, preventing crises, achieving business objectives; pushing national interest, and preventing the kind of confusion that could ruin a company or lead nations to war”.

The website continues to say that PR and communications are essential to brand management and business success.

“But also key to national orientation, political development, citizen education and global peace. And we are at a point in our history when we must step back, and pay attention."

Call of duty

It states that practitioners need to answer a call of duty, to help people and companies and governments communicate more honestly and responsibly.

“Governments and organisations need to be more deliberate about using public relations to build and innovate and develop. Few professions play as critical, and central a role, as communications.”

Participate in World PR Day

WPRD outlines several activities that PR agencies, associations, and bodies can host or/and participate in on 16 July.

These include:

  • Hosting a virtual event or physical event around the theme.
  • Consider a fun internship giveaway.

It also calls on PR practitioners to share moments on WPRD.

  • Share your favourite PR moment.
  • Share a photo of your favourite moment on the job.
  • Share a post describing the best campaign you have worked on.
  • Share a story of when you realised that your job as a PR practitioner is important.

Share your moments with Bizcommunity

Bizcommunity appreciates the hard work and dedication of PR professionals. Therefore on World PR Day we would like to showcase you and /your agency. Bizcommunity will be publishing World PR Day stories from Wednesday 12 July to Wednesday 19 July. Share your favourite moment, photos, campaigns, etc. as per the above with us and we will publish them in an article(s). Send to marketingnews@bizcommunity.com with the subject line: #WPRD2023 Sharing.

Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Read more: Public relations, Danette Breitenbach, PR



