Lobengula Advertising to lead Standard Bank's internal communications

Lobengula Advertising has been appointed as the new lead internal communications agency for the Standard Bank Group.

The 100% Black female-owned agency has expertise in marketing and communications in the telco, FMCG, banking and the broader financial services sector as well as the fast foods, steel industry and IT sectors.“The pandemic has driven us to develop even better ways of communicating with each other. Team members working across cities and even countries need to have open communication channels and access to all the relevant information. Hence, the importance to invest in internal communications. We’re excited to partner Lobengula as we improve communication with our people,” concludes, Thulani Sibeko, chief brand and marketing officer at Standard Bank."We believe that in order to rebuild the economy, brands and businesses will need to water the seeds of homegrown companies and Standard Bank is a shining example of that. This partnership presents the opportunity to create value by driving engagement opportunities that will win over the hearts and minds of Standard Bank employees.,” said Brenda Khumalo, cofounder and managing director at Lobengula Advertising.Keeping employees motivated, informed and fostering an inclusive culture is hard at the best of times, but it can feel impossible while most employees are working remotely. Remote working comes with various challenges, but Standard Bank is determined to leverage internal communications channels and tools to foster a workforce that thrives on teamwork and collaboration.