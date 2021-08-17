Lobengula Advertising to lead Standard Bank's internal communications

PR & Communications News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Hot 102.7FM sadly announces the passing of Ragani Achary
    Hot 102.7FM sadly announces the passing of Ragani Achary
    Hot 102.7FM is sad to announce that the station's head of news and news anchor on Joburg's Hottest Breakfast, Ragani Achary, passed away due to Covid-19. Issued by Hot 102.7FM
  • #PulpNonFiction: The principle of optimism
    #PulpNonFiction: The principle of optimism
    The future is open. The possibilities that lie in the future are infinite. When I say 'It is our duty to remain optimists', this includes not only the openness of the future but also that which all of us contribute to it by everything we do: we are all responsible for what the future holds in store. Thus it is our duty not to prophecy evil, but, rather, to fight for a better world - Karl Popper By Bronwyn Williams
  • Styli Charalambous, the CEO and cofounder of Daily Maverick was awarded the Nat Nakasa Award for 2021.
    Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards 2021 winners announced
    Winners of the 23rd Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards, sponsored by Sanlam, were announced on 14 August 2021. The flagship event of the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) awards journalists who have shown courage and tenacity in the face of enormous challenges and displayed a commitment to serving the people of South Africa with integrity, resisted censorship, and striven for truth and accuracy in their reporting.
  • Dr Susan Vosloo. Source: Facebook
    Medical community slams top heart surgeon's anti-vaxx comments
    The medical community has come out strongly against prominent heart surgeon, Dr Susan Vosloo's anti-vaccination sentiments on the BitChute, a platform described as the right-wing alternative to YouTube.
  • Pakamile Pongwana Source:
    RIP Pakamile Pongwana
    The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is deeply saddened by the recent passing of its former chief executive officer, Pakamile Pongwana.
  • Nik Rabinowitz
    Derrick launches campaign for 10X investments
    Cape Town-based agency Derrick has announced the launch of their latest campaign for 10X Investments.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Lobengula Advertising to lead Standard Bank's internal communications

17 Aug 2021
Lobengula Advertising has been appointed as the new lead internal communications agency for the Standard Bank Group.
Source:
Source: www.pexels.com

The 100% Black female-owned agency has expertise in marketing and communications in the telco, FMCG, banking and the broader financial services sector as well as the fast foods, steel industry and IT sectors.

“The pandemic has driven us to develop even better ways of communicating with each other. Team members working across cities and even countries need to have open communication channels and access to all the relevant information. Hence, the importance to invest in internal communications. We’re excited to partner Lobengula as we improve communication with our people,” concludes, Thulani Sibeko, chief brand and marketing officer at Standard Bank.

"We believe that in order to rebuild the economy, brands and businesses will need to water the seeds of homegrown companies and Standard Bank is a shining example of that. This partnership presents the opportunity to create value by driving engagement opportunities that will win over the hearts and minds of Standard Bank employees.,” said Brenda Khumalo, cofounder and managing director at Lobengula Advertising.

Keeping employees motivated, informed and fostering an inclusive culture is hard at the best of times, but it can feel impossible while most employees are working remotely. Remote working comes with various challenges, but Standard Bank is determined to leverage internal communications channels and tools to foster a workforce that thrives on teamwork and collaboration.
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz