Prism Awards to receive a face-lift

In 2019, Palesa Madumo CEO and shareholder at Vuma Reputation Management and Prism Awards convenor, popped into our offices for an informal chat about the PR industry's long-standing relationship with Bizcommunity and the annual Prism Awards Ceremony.



Matters of mutual interest were discussed, such as the evolution of the PR industry from its roots in reputation management to embracing every buzzword of digital communications - storytelling, influencers, SEO, content marketing, hashtags, niche channels, data and more.



Palesa took us into her confidence on new and exciting changes unfolding at the Prisms! The most sought-after awards would be receiving a whole new look to better reflect dramatic changes occurring in the industry’s skill sets and outcomes and to announce a more glittering, sparkling awards event.



As the celebration of the top public relations and communications campaigns enters its 23rd year, the Prism Awards, and Prism Young Voices (PYV) promises a complete face-lift for the entire brand. Frankly, the year 2020 has provided an ideal opportunity to reposition and refresh the reputation of the awards themselves, to provide a more accurate representation of the advances in the PR industry, befitting its contribution to business communications.



An exciting but simplified contemporary Prism logo was proposed by Cape Town brand consultants (



The Prisms are Africa’s most sought-after public relations and communication awards event, judged by over 67 judges alongside 10 dynamic young judges, as part of the PYV initiative. Prisms are awarded to individuals, students, consultancies, companies, government organisations and NGOs that have successfully fused strategy with creativity and professionalism to achieve the best communications and business objectives in their public relations campaigns. The awards are currently in their 23rd year and for 2020, new categories have been introduced.



Join us as we celebrate 23 years of South Africa’s PR growth and excellence at this year’s Prism Awards.



Date: Sunday, 5 April 2020

Venue: The Houghton Hotel, Lloys Ellis Avenue, Houghton Estate

Time: 5.30pm for 6pm

To book your seat, go to:



