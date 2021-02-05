Howard Audio tops the Loeries 2020 rankings for music!

2020 was a year of change for Howard Audio as we adapted to the pandemic - realising our huge studio space of over 450sqm and multiple rooms to record in simultaneously is the perfect environment for clients and artists to create in these trying Covid times - ensuring the health and safety of all who use the space.
We also had the opportunity to take over the adjacent space to our studios - opening our new Zoo Eatery/Cafe serving the best coffee and food - we’re so grateful for the work this space attracts and the artists that love to create here.
