Production Company news South Africa

Menu

#BizTrends2021

Marketing & Media trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Howard Audio tops the Loeries 2020 rankings for music!

5 Feb 2021
Issued by: Howard Audio
Howard Audio is thrilled to be the top-ranked South African music composer and music supervisor for the 2020 Loeries rankings.


click to enlarge
click to enlarge

2020 was a year of change for Howard Audio as we adapted to the pandemic - realising our huge studio space of over 450sqm and multiple rooms to record in simultaneously is the perfect environment for clients and artists to create in these trying Covid times - ensuring the health and safety of all who use the space.

click to enlarge
click to enlarge

We also had the opportunity to take over the adjacent space to our studios - opening our new Zoo Eatery/Cafe serving the best coffee and food - we’re so grateful for the work this space attracts and the artists that love to create here.

click to enlarge
click to enlarge

A huge thank you to our amazing clients who have trusted us this year to compose music and final mix for some of South Africa’s best brands.

Here is the Silver Loerie winning campaign for Chicken Licken & Joe Public United where we composed the original music and also supervised the musical direction.

Chicken Licken - Easy Bucks



Here is a selection of work produced in 2020.

Glo - Christmas 2020



Mazda CX-5 - "Ballet"



Supersonic - We Love Simple



Momentum - 2020 Reset



MAQ - Never Stop Making Memories



Fatti's & Moni's - Bellissimo



The Howard Audio team.


Head Engineer - Paul Theodorou
Owner, Composer & Music Director - Adam Howard
Head of Production - Belinda Howard


To learn more about the new Howard Audio and to stay up to date with our latest work be sure to check out our new website at www.howardaudio.co.za

Head of Production Belinda Howard:
Email: az.oc.oiduadrawoh@adnileb
Cell: 083 643 7142

Howard Audio
At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz