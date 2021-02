Howard Audio tops the Loeries 2020 rankings for music!

Howard Audio is thrilled to be the top-ranked South African music composer and music supervisor for the 2020 Loeries rankings.

2020 was a year of change for Howard Audio as we adapted to the pandemic - realising our huge studio space of over 450sqm and multiple rooms to record in simultaneously is the perfect environment for clients and artists to create in these trying Covid times - ensuring the health and safety of all who use the space.We also had the opportunity to take over the adjacent space to our studios - opening our new Zoo Eatery/Cafe serving the best coffee and food - we’re so grateful for the work this space attracts and the artists that love to create here.A huge thank you to our amazing clients who have trusted us this year to compose music and final mix for some of South Africa’s best brands.Here is the Silver Loerie winning campaign for Chicken Licken & Joe Public United where we composed the original music and also supervised the musical direction.Glo - Christmas 2020Mazda CX-5 - "Ballet"Supersonic - We Love SimpleMomentum - 2020 ResetMAQ - Never Stop Making MemoriesFatti's & Moni's - BellissimoHead Engineer - Paul TheodorouOwner, Composer & Music Director - Adam HowardHead of Production - Belinda HowardTo learn more about the new Howard Audio and to stay up to date with our latest work be sure to check out our new website at www.howardaudio.co.za Head of Production Belinda Howard:Email: az.oc.oiduadrawoh@adnileb Cell: 083 643 7142