    Something's brewing in KFC kitchens

    10 Jan 2024
    10 Jan 2024
    Food trends, along with the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, continue to evolve to reflect changes in consumer preferences, technological advancements, and dining experiences.
    Photo by Erik Mclean via
    Photo by Erik Mclean via www.pexels.com

    Moreover, there is no doubt that the sector is heading into a new era – one that can no longer be defined or built on how things ‘used to be’, but rather on fundamental shifts in operations and changing palettes and preferences.

    “When it comes to taste, we really upped the ante in 2023 and will continue to do so this year, with unique and innovative menu items as well as some surprises,” says Grant Macpherson, chief marketing officer of KFC Africa.

    “In fact, there are some exciting new innovations in the kitchen and big taste changes on the horizon. A bold new taste if you will, which nobody would expect.”

    In addition to innovations in the kitchen, KFC will also be expanding its footprint in 2024 across Africa. The new restaurants set the bar for modern restaurant design, encompassing a high-tech environment, for quicker, easier and seamless customer service.

    “Ongoing innovation in, and creation of various retail channels will continue to form an integral part of our convenience end-to-end journey. In the near future, convenience will also be defined by not only footprint and affordability, but personalisation as a pivotal differentiator. Kentucky Town, amongst other innovations will continue to drive this.”

    “Consumers are becoming increasingly environmentally conscious, and sustainability will also continue to be placed at the front and centre and we will continue to drive business preference and excellence,” says Macpherson.

    “We have already made substantial strides in our packaging and materials, procured from reliable and certified sources, and are focused on meeting some significant climate action targets as a brand, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 46% by 2030, as well as achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. We will continue to drive this through the value chain with a shared vision across supply partners.”

    The restaurant industry has become very competitive and so the focus on these aspects has become central to creating not only innovative restaurants of the future, but also a brand that people love, and with that also comes purpose.

    “Our hope this year is to continue to elevate Add Hope and build on the momentum of 2023 – with an ambition to reach approximately 35 million meals by end of 2024.”

    “These shifts promise to deliver on superior customer service and set the tone for the future of KFC’s unique offering to its customers – all the way from the freshest ingredients to the freshest customer experience both in and out of the store in 2024. South Africa’s love affair with KFC is undeniable. Value meals that meet consumer budgets, unique taste profiles and remaining consistent in quality will continue to define our competitive advantage and consumer satisfaction. Watch out for our bigger and bolder taste coming soon.”

