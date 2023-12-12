Savanna brings South Ahh the coolest Savivis in the coolest cooler box of the season

Summer is upon us, and with the long hot days, and busy social schedules, there is a need for us to get out the trusty, old cooler box. Or do we? Introducing the limited-edition Savanna Summer Chill Pack. You get twelve 500ml Savanna Dry in a waterproof box, that just needs ice, turning your newly acquired yellow box of crisp and dry beverages into a cooler box filled with ice-cold, deliciousness.

Simply open the handy pre-perforated opening on the top of the box, add in some ice, and relax while science gets your Savanna’s nice and ice-cold. To introduce the pack to South Ahh, meet the ‘Ice Boys’ South African comedians, Ebenezer and Mo, here to ensure this summer isn’t ruined with warm Savivi’s..



This new innovation showcases how Savanna understands South Ahh with a simple ice pack that ensures everyone’s favourite cider remains crisp and dry this Summer.



"When we say Siyavanna South Ahh, we always seek to add value. With the new Savanna Chill Pack, we introduce the perfect solve for the Dezemba cooler box season.” Says Mathew Walton, marketing manager: Premium Ciders and FABs for Heineken Beverages.

Savanna Premium Cider, it's dry, but you can drink it.

Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

