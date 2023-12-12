Industries

    Savanna brings South Ahh the coolest Savivis in the coolest cooler box of the season

    Issued by Distell
    12 Dec 2023
    12 Dec 2023
    Summer is upon us, and with the long hot days, and busy social schedules, there is a need for us to get out the trusty, old cooler box. Or do we? Introducing the limited-edition Savanna Summer Chill Pack. You get twelve 500ml Savanna Dry in a waterproof box, that just needs ice, turning your newly acquired yellow box of crisp and dry beverages into a cooler box filled with ice-cold, deliciousness.
    Savanna brings South Ahh the coolest Savivis in the coolest cooler box of the season

    Simply open the handy pre-perforated opening on the top of the box, add in some ice, and relax while science gets your Savanna’s nice and ice-cold. To introduce the pack to South Ahh, meet the ‘Ice Boys’ South African comedians, Ebenezer and Mo, here to ensure this summer isn’t ruined with warm Savivi’s..

    This new innovation showcases how Savanna understands South Ahh with a simple ice pack that ensures everyone’s favourite cider remains crisp and dry this Summer.

    "When we say Siyavanna South Ahh, we always seek to add value. With the new Savanna Chill Pack, we introduce the perfect solve for the Dezemba cooler box season.” Says Mathew Walton, marketing manager: Premium Ciders and FABs for Heineken Beverages.

    Savanna Premium Cider, it's dry, but you can drink it.

    #SavannaSummerChillPack #SiyavannaSA

    Savanna brings South Ahh the coolest Savivis in the coolest cooler box of the season

    Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

    For more information, follow Savanna's social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za
    Instagram: @savannacider
    Facebook: @SavannaCider
    Twitter: @SavannaCider
    YouTube: SavannaCider

    About Savanna – "It's dry, but you can drink it."

    Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.

    Read more: YouTube, Heineken Beverages
    Distell
    Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.

