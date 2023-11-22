Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationKLADistellBabyYumYum.co.zaMpactJoe PublicMACmobileHustle MediaBataGrey AfricaOnPoint PRQuickEasy SoftwareTechsys DigitalCatchwordsOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Woolworths bags 13 World Cheese Awards

    22 Nov 2023
    22 Nov 2023
    In a display of excellence, a number of Woolworths' cheese suppliers racked up an array of accolades at the World Cheese Awards. These included three gold, three silver and eight bronze awards. The ceremony was held on 27 October in Trondheim, Norway.
    Image by from
    Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay

    The world-renowned event, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, featured 4,502 cheeses from 43 countries and six continents, all evaluated by a panel of 264 judges.

    Among the 13 accolades received, 12 were awarded to proudly South African products, including cheeses from Dalewood, Klein River and Fairview.

    Some highlights included:

    • A gold award for the Brie de Roche;
    • A gold award for the Klein River Overberg full fat hard cheese;
    • A silver award for the Dalewood Lanquedoc washed rind and surface ripened cheese;
    • A silver award for the Dalewood Huguenot semi hard cheese;


    The awards bring together the finest cheeses globally, from small-scale artisans to industry giants. And the event not only celebrates the diversity of cheeses on offer but also serves as a benchmark for excellence in the industry.

    Suzy O'Regan and Rene Groenewald, Woolworths product developers and cheese experts, represented the brand at the championship, with O'Regan serving on the esteemed judging panel for the 10th consecutive year. In a relationship that continues to build year on year, O'Regan has also featured on the competition's super jury panel six times, forming part of a small group of high-profile cheese specialists.

    "We were incredibly honoured to be a part of this distinguished event once again and couldn't be happier with our performance. As a brand, we pride ourselves on being the go-to for customers when it comes to an unmatched selection of cheeses that not only win on quality but on innovation too," says Groenewald.

    Beyond international recognition, Woolworths proudly champions local small artisanal cheese makers, fostering their growth and further contributing to the evolution of South African cheese on the world stage.

    Here's a full list of the winning cheeses

    AwardProduct
    GoldKlein River Overberg full fat hard cheese- WW Exclusive product
    GoldBrie de Roche 200g WW exclusive product
    Silver Dalewood Lanquedoc washed rind and surface ripened cheese
    SILVER Dalewood Huguenot semi-hard cheese
    Silver Belton Farm Red Fox full fat hard cheese- WW exclusive product
    BronzeDalewood Boland cheese
    BronzeKlein River Raclette medium fat semi hard cheese
    BronzeTraditional Brie 125g WW exclusive product
    BronzeKlein River Gruberg 12-month cheese
    BronzeFairview Goat Crottin 80g
    BronzeFairview Botham’s blue
    BronzeWoolworths Medium fat plain cream cheese 250g
    BronzeWoolworths Full fat plain cream cheese 250G

    NextOptions

    Related

    UPDATED: #BlackFriday: SA retail brands reveal plans for 2023
    UPDATED: #BlackFriday: SA retail brands reveal plans for 2023
     1 day
    2023 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Award winners
    2023 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Award winners
    2 days
    Best baby products for 2023 announced
    BabyYumYum.co.zaBest baby products for 2023 announced
    Empowering brands with meaningful community connections
    Motherland OMNiEmpowering brands with meaningful community connections
    Country Road unveils its new store in V&A Waterfront
    Country Road unveils its new store in V&A Waterfront
    13 Nov 2023
    Woolworths to acquire majority shares of Absolute Pets
    Woolworths to acquire majority shares of Absolute Pets
    31 Oct 2023
    2023 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Award nominees
    2023 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Award nominees
    24 Oct 2023
    Woolworths introduces pet insurance offering, WPetInsure
    Woolworths introduces pet insurance offering, WPetInsure
    13 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz