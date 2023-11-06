Castle Milk Stout scoops Gold at 2023 Gold Monde Awards

Inkunzi Emnyama - Castle Milk Stout, has scooped up the 2023 Gold Monde Award for its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality and taste to beer enthusiasts. Three has proven to be quite the charm for South Africa's Premier Stout as they had previously been recipients of a Gold in 2022 and the Grand Gold in 2021.

Image supplied

The Monde award is a highly respected accolade in the beverage industry, awarded to products that display top quality in taste, odour, visual appeal and packaging and are a benchmark for any quality products across the globe.

The recognition that comes with being awarded by the international quality institute reiterates the commitment by the brand to continue brewing quality beer that can be savoured by consumers across Africa and meets international standards.

Castle Milk stout has a rich history of quality and craftsmanship, with each beer produced reflecting the passion and expertise of its brewers. This commitment to quality has made Castle Milk Stout a beloved choice for beer enthusiasts, a benchmark for the industry; which has been savored by palates since 1939.

This achievement underscores the brand's continued dedication to the art of brewing and its relentless pursuit of excellence. The Monde Award is a testament to the brand's consistency in producing exceptional beer that has garnered a dedicated following.

“While the Castle Milk Stout brand is a renowned name in the beer industry, known for its unwavering commitment to the preservation and celebration of African culture; so is our signature dark, velvety Stout brewed deep within our heritage. Richness passed down through generations. Our distinct, rich, smooth, silky, dark roasted malt, caramel and lactose gives the beer a rich complex symphony of smokey, toasted and roasted flavours, giving the beer a smooth and full-bodied taste to savour and enjoy chilled. Born an age before, mastered over decades, for our consumers to savour today”, said Castle Milk Stout marketing manager, Khwezi Vika.

The esteemed panel of expert judges at the Monde Awards take their time to analyse each product individually, making sure that the winning products are on par with international beer standards.