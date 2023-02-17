Introducing the Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao

A unique collaboration bringing the worlds of chocolate and whisky to life.

The Macallan has unveiled The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao, the first limited edition whisky in an innovative new series of single malts that will see the brand progress its journey towards sustainable packaging.

Inspired by The Macallan’s deep-rooted connection to nature for nearly 200 years, The Harmony Collection is an exploration into the world of sustainable packaging, which will fuse innovative techniques with materials from the natural world at the end of their life to see them reborn with a renewed purpose.

To create the first edition in this new limited annual release series, The Macallan whisky maker Polly Logan embarked on a unique journey to Girona, Spain, where she immersed herself in the world of chocolate, exploring the chocolate-making process and uncovering the distinctive flavour profiles.

Polly collaborated with world-renowned pastry chef, Jordi Roca, the youngest of the acclaimed Roca brothers of El Celler de Can Roca, with whom The Macallan has a long standing relationship. As part of the exploration, she visited Jordi’s famed chocolate factory, Casa Cacao in Girona and she also spent time with master chocolatier, Damian Allsop. Through this unique experience, Polly drew inspiration from the duo’s passion, knowledge and creativity to create The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao, searching the sherry seasoned oak casks maturing at The Macallan Estate to identify rare, indulgent chocolate notes.

Crafted from a harmonious combination of European and American oak casks, the result is an exceptionally rich single malt whisky characterised by a deep, dark chocolate profile, which pairs perfectly with the richest chocolate for a luxurious sensorial experience.

In homage to its chocolate inspiration, The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao is encased in a beautiful fully recyclable and biodegradable presentation box, made using natural by-products in the chocolate-making process. The box is crafted without compromise using discarded husks from cacao pods and brings together The Macallan’s renowned craftsmanship with contemporary packaging techniques aimed at minimising waste.

Sustainability has been a constant guiding principle for The Macallan since it began crafting its single malt whisky in perfect harmony with the beautiful nature that surrounds The Macallan Estate in Scotland’s Speyside in 1824.

Tshego Koke

Polly Logan, whisky maker for The Macallan, said: “The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao is a wonderful expression which brings together the world of whisky with the fascinating world of chocolate.

“Working in collaboration with Jordi Roca, acknowledged as one of the best and most creative pastry chefs in the world, and with exceptional chocolatier, Damian Allsop, I went on a journey of discovery, learning of the craftsmanship, passion and creativity which goes into making chocolate.

“As I immersed myself in this world, I uncovered a great synergy between the whisky-making process and that of chocolate. Both take time and exceptional attention to detail, with even the slightest changes to the process encouraging different aromas and flavours to emerge.

“For this expression, I sought out a specific chocolate note in The Macallan’s traditional sherry seasoned European oak casks and combined this with a vanilla note imparted by sherry seasoned American oak casks to sweeten the slightly bitter chocolate note I had found. This exquisite single malt offers a delightful whisky and chocolate pairing experience and the chance to elevate The Macallan experience to a new dimension.”

Jordi Roca said: “Our collaboration with The Macallan allows us to challenge our own creativity, and in this project, we have been allowed to play with cacao, which is one of my passions. Being able to inspire a whisky and to create a unique tasting experience has been wonderful.”

The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao has an RRSP of $160 / £115 / €130 and has been available at The Macallan Estate, The Macallan Online Boutique and premium retailers, bars and restaurants around the world from October 2021. For further information visit www.themacallan.com.

Whisky maker’s notes:

ABV: 44%

Colour: Toasted cacao beans

Aroma: Chocolate fondant, honey, oak, zesty lime and ginger

Palate: Dark chocolate, honey, dates, vanilla and cinnamon

Finish: Long with rich chocolate.



