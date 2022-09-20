Bernini: Real sparkling spritzer made from wine, showcases the real, natural potential of SA women

Bernini, South Africa's only real sparkling spritzer that is made from wine, is introducing a new campaign in September 2022. The campaign, aimed at sophisticated South African women, will set the brand apart from its competitors as the only popular RTD on the market that is truly made from wine and to show consumers that the Bernini range of 'sparkling spritzers' with the easy ring pull closure is the preferred premium choice for any occasion.

The new We are Women campaign is focused on the inspiration that is South African women both past and present. “We have a vision for a society that is more progressive with equal opportunities, and is also inclusive. We believe that women have real, sparkling potential in any sphere they choose,” said marketing manager Paigon Prince. “We want women to recognise their potential in the example set by these other women as they see themselves reflected in them. After all, glow sees glow, boss sees boss.”

The campaign also aims to open society's eyes to a world where we see women's unbound potential in any sphere of life, from politics, music, business, art, sport and entertainment, to tech and science. Which is why the Bernini brand team chose to use the music of iconic female artist Lebo Matosa, with a modern and upbeat version of Brand New Day as the meaningful soundtrack to the campaign.

It is for the same reason that the Bernini brand team chose to work with leading female director, Keitumetse Qhali, better known as Director Kit from Darling Films, the woman behind the camera in the campaign We are Women. With a premium aesthetic coupled with the understanding of the brand and its Glow Getters, she was able to capture the fun, fearless feminine spirit of the campaign. Kit was the perfect choice to create this piece of inspiring artistry. "The Bernini team always puts SA women first. I worked with the brand previously over lockdown, and I was pleased to be selected for this new piece of work.” said Keitumetse Qhali, director at Darling Films

“With a keen understanding of fashion and local culture, delivering upbeat, elegant and fresh productions is an area I enjoy working in. Bernini, as a brand, is one of a kind, and continues to inspire unbound potential and it should be reflected as such to its Glow Getter audience. From the start, we knew the work would be inclusive, real and natural. The female-only cast depicts females from various backgrounds, ethnicity and body type. People don't always understand that when the narrative is brought to life correctly, you can change perceptions in as little as 30 seconds. I believe we were able to effectively capture Bernini's vision for a more progressive society of empowered SA women – and I am proud to be a part of the journey.” concluded Keitumetse Qhali.

