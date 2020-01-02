Coca-Cola denies rumours about entering the cannabis market

Coca-Cola has denied that it's getting into the cannabis business after a video posted to YouTube showing an alleged prototype of this product
Image source: Marc Fulgar via Unsplash.com.
The video in which the YouTube uploader, user-named “Gabor the Blind Guy” is showing a bottle of the mysterious CBD-infused beverage has been deleted since, by “Gabor”, along with his YouTube channel, Facebook, and Twitter account.
In the video, the man says that his father is a head engineer for a company that “produces bottling and capping machines for many major pharmaceutical and food companies.” He then says that Coca-Cola is planning on debuting a new line of its classic drink in Canada that will feature CBD extract, the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that treats pain but doesn't get you high.
"These rumours are untrue," Coca-Cola said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News. "As we have stated many times, we have no plans to enter the CBD market."
