Coca-Cola denies rumours about entering the cannabis market

Coca-Cola has denied that it's getting into the cannabis business after a video posted to YouTube showing an alleged prototype of this product
Image source: Marc Fulgar via Unsplash.com.

The video in which the YouTube uploader, user-named “Gabor the Blind Guy” is showing a bottle of the mysterious CBD-infused beverage has been deleted since, by “Gabor”, along with his YouTube channel, Facebook, and Twitter account.

In the video, the man says that his father is a head engineer for a company that “produces bottling and capping machines for many major pharmaceutical and food companies.” He then says that Coca-Cola is planning on debuting a new line of its classic drink in Canada that will feature CBD extract, the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that treats pain but doesn't get you high.

"These rumours are untrue," Coca-Cola said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News. "As we have stated many times, we have no plans to enter the CBD market."

Read more here:
Coca-Cola says it doesn’t have plans to enter cannabis market
Coca-Cola denies cannabis rumours fuelled by mystery video
Coca-Cola Still Isn't Investing In The Cannabis Space
Read more: Coca-cola, Marijuana, CBD

